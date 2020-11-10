New regulations from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association mean more rules in place when it comes to playing against other schools.
Anacortes, part of district 1, is in a region with all of district one (northwest Washington) and district 2 (the Seattle area).
Within each region, 50% of the schools must be eligible to participate as per state Department of Health guidelines. If fewer teams are eligible, the WIAA executive board will make adjustments to the scheduled seasons so that more students can participate later.
The winter season, made up of basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive and wrestling, is expected to start at the end of December for those regions that qualify.
Swimming is considered a low-risk sport, so competition should be able to resume. For bowling, the cases in the region must be lower than 75 cases per 100,000 residents during the past 14 days. For basketball and wrestling, that rate must be lower than 25 cases over the past two weeks for competition to start. As of Saturday, Nov. 7, Skagit County is at roughly 130 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days.
Scrimmages and conditioning is allowed for all sports, following COVID-19 guidelines, no matter the case count.
The next WIAA executive board meeting (and next round of decisions) is Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.