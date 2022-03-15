The Anacortes High School track and field team has some younger students this year who haven’t really experienced a regular season.
“As a result of the pandemic, we have an entire freshman class that has never participated in track and field before this year, and a sophomore class that has only experienced one half of a high school season,” coach Brad Templeton wrote in an email. “Some challenges for us this season will be coaching the kids up on some of the skills involved in the field events. Also, a close second would be helping the kids to endure the grind that’s involved in a longer high school season.”
Some key returners this year are Braden Davis (jumps), Moses Pittis (sprints), Travis Laisure (middle distances) and Jon Nesset (throws) for the boys team; and Fai Puengpoh (jumps), Caitlin Brar (middle distance), Claire Schnable (throws), Jessica Frydenlund (middle distances), Cameron Kerr (sprints) and Avery Fogle (middle distances) for the girls team.
Key newcomers are Felipe Luevanos-Rodarte (sprints), Luke Graham (middle distances), Aiden Miller (middle distances) and Liam Ufkes (sprints/jumps) for the boys team; and Abbie Goodwin (middle distances), Cate Griggs (middle distances), Gracie Schwabe (jumps) and Carmen Worra (jumps) on the girls team.
Templeton wrote that he’s looking forward to a full season of track and field, with postseason competition.
“It will have been three years since we have had a state championship meet,” he wrote. “The inclusion of invitational style meets which we have not had the past two seasons. But most of all an environment free of the stress and angst of the past two years.”
