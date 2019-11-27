Recreational crab fishing reopens Thursday in Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay) and Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardner).
Recent evaluations of these fisheries show signs of continued good crab abundance, indicating the quota could be increased in-season and the recreational fishery reopen, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife determined.
In each area, crabbing will be allowed seven days a week through Dec. 31. Sport crabbers can set or pull traps from a vessel from one hour before official sunrise through one hour after official sunset.
The daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. Crabbers may also catch six red rock crab of either sex per day with a minimum carapace width of 5 inches, and six Tanner crab of either sex with a minimum carapace of 4 1/2 inches.
Additional information is available on state website at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/crab.
Crabbers must have a Dungeness crab endorsement. All Dungeness crab caught in the late-season recreational fishery must be recorded immediately on winter catch record cards, which are valid through Dec. 31. Winter catch reports are due to Fish and Wildlife by Feb. 1.
Winter catch record cards are free to those with crab endorsements and are available at license vendors across the state. For more information on catch record cards, visit the Fish and Wildlife website at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/fishing/catch-record-card/dungeness.
