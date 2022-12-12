Anacortes High School senior Matthew Rutz was the top tennis singles player in Skagit County this season, going undefeated and being named the Northwest Conference MVP.
In the postseason, he teamed up with Sawyer Nichols for a third-place doubles finish in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
For his outstanding efforts this season, Rutz is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Tennis Player of the Year. It's the second consecutive year he has received the honor.
"It's pretty sweet," Rutz said.
He gave credit to his grandparents, Steve and Margaret Bruffy.
"They were my biggest supporters," Rutz said. "My grandpa was always supplying me with a sandwich and a snack after a match."
Rutz said his season was good and that he played less timidly on the court.
"I wanted to take more shots," he said. "I wanted to work on my net game this year and I did that. I really felt I could put more points away when I wanted to."
Rutz also added some new skills to his arsenal, which built his confidence on the court.
"He works hard, competes every day and is one of the smartest tennis players I have ever been around," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "He has consistently beaten players that some considered more seasoned or 'better' by studying his opponents and figuring out ways to beat them. He then executes the game plan. That is very high-level stuff for a high school player."
Rutz and Nichols played singles throughout the regular season, which Rutz said was better for a Seahawks team that won the Northwest Conference title.
However, he said the plan all along was to make the switch to doubles.
"It's a different game," Rutz said. "There's different strategy and a lot more volleys, which I am glad I worked on for my singles game. You hit a lot of the same shots, but it's a little different style."
Rutz is pleased with how the postseason played out and even more so about the regular season.
"The team was really great," he said. "I was able to play all my matches and ended the season 15-0."
As a state tournament alternate, he has to wait to see if his prep career will continue.
"It would be great to be able to play at state," he said. "... But playing tennis for Anacortes was a great experience. I owe a lot to my team and my coaches. We were always competitive, and we always challenged ourselves to get better. This has been such a fun team to be around."
Rutz left his mark on the program.
"Matthew has really shown year in and year out what it means to be a competitor," Moore said. "From Day 1 his freshman year, he would show up every day and quietly lead by working his tail off. I am so proud of him as a player and as a person. We will miss him greatly."
When not swinging his tennis racket, Rutz plays pickleball and table tennis.
Next fall, he will take part in the Northwest Career and Technical Academy Fire Science program at Skagit Valley College on his way to becoming a firefighter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.