The fall sailing season is starting, and the Anacortes High School team is already earning victories.
The girls from the team competed at Orcas Island Sept. 17 and 18, earning enough points to put the overall team in third place out of 10 teams.
The fall sailing season is starting, and the Anacortes High School team is already earning victories.
The girls from the team competed at Orcas Island Sept. 17 and 18, earning enough points to put the overall team in third place out of 10 teams.
Their position was enough to qualify them to head to the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association Girl's Interscholastic Sailing Association National Invitational, set for Oct. 15 and 16 in San Diego.
This is the first time the Anacortes girls have qualified for the event, coach Elise Murphy said.
"It's really exciting," she said. "This is some steep competition and a good opportunity to race with girls from all over the country."
The girls will compete against about 30 teams from around the country, she said. Five sailors will make the trip along with Murphy. Two crew the boat at a time, and one girl will be there to sub in, Murphy said.
To earn that spot, the girls competed at Orcas Island against teams from this region, including Bainbridge, Oak Harbor and Sehome, as well as teams from as far away as Mississippi and Texas.
After their qualifying meet, the team moved on to a Bellingham regatta Sept. 24-25.
The first team earned a combined score of 85, putting it in fourth place out of 13 teams. The second team earned a total score of 117 and placed seventh among 13 teams.
As the girls head to San Diego to compete this month, the boys also have a regatta, Murphy said. They will compete in the Cascadia Cup, taking on both high school and college teams from all around the region.
The team has continued to grow in the past few years, Murphy said.
This year, there are 19 high school sailors and 20 middle school ones. This is the first year the program has ever had an official middle school team, Murphy said. Previously, middle school students could practice with the team but couldn't compete.
Now, they have their own team and can compete against other middle school teams, Murphy said.
In fact, they are hosting a regatta here Saturday.
This is the first full year that sailing is an official sport at both Anacortes High School and Anacortes Middle School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.