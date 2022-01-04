Schnabel honored for soccer Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email EJ Harris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Claire Schnabel was recently honored with a spot on WIAA 2A All-State First Team as goal keeper. She was also selected to the NWC All Conference First Team for goal keeper. More from this section Seahawk Roundup – Jan. 5, 2021 Posted: 5:21 p.m. College Report: Former Spartan athletes making their mark at college Posted: 11:28 a.m. Monday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon boys remain perfect in conference Posted: 9:15 a.m. Burlington Rotary honors B-EHS students for November, December Posted: Jan. 2, 2022 Snow brings with it recreational opportunities Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Claire Schnabel Keeper Sport Goal Nwc All Conference First Team Spot Soccer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Best of Anacortes Get ready for Best of Anacortes 2022! COVID-19 Updates Purchase Your Holiday Rewards Card Here Anacortes American
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.