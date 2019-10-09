Girls swim
The Anacortes High School girls swim team continued its undefeated season last week, with a win against Sedro-Woolley and then topping the Northwest Conference Invitational meet.
The team will host meets at 2:55 p.m. Thursday against Squalicum and Tuesday, Oct. 15, against Bellingham.
Anacortes 131, Sedro-Woolley 35
It was a dominant performance by the Seahawks who won every event at the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 3.
Ashleigh Merrill won a pair of events: the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 9.66 seconds and 100 breaststroke (1:18.50).
Lauren McClintock was a two-event winner as well, in the 200 individual medley (2:29.49) and the 100 butterfly (1:10.09).
NWC Invitational
Lindsay Brown and Ashley Merrill won two individual events each Saturday, Oct. 5, as the Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team won the Northwest Conference Invitational at its home pool.
Merrill won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.46 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 58.50, while Brown tied with Lynden’s Sara Jones for first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.53) and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.47.
The Seahawks’ Hailey Claridge won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.92, and Annaly Ellis won the 500 freestyle in 5:58.80.
Anacortes’ 400 freestyle relay team of Claridge, Lauren McClintock, Brown and Merrill won in 3:58.22, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Fiona Watkins, Brown, Claridge and Merrill won in 1:48.87.
The Seahawks won the eight-team meet with 474.5 points.
Boys tennis
Rain brought delays last week for the Anacortes boys tennis team, but the team did pick up one win and two losses last week.
It had a record of 2-2 in league and 5-4 overall as of Monday morning.
Results from Monday and Tuesday were not available at press time. They play at 4 p.m. Friday at Lynden and then host Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Monday.
Sehome 6, Anacortes 1
The Mariners proved to be a challenging opponent in the Northwest Conference match Monday, Sept. 30.
Anacortes’ lone win was in doubles, where Logan Hilyer and Bredger Wakely fought for the 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 victory.
“We’ve won every three-set match this year,” Anacortes coach Brad Moore said. “I love that toughness.”
Burlington-Edison 4, Anacortes 3
A win in a lengthy tiebreak helped power the Burlington-Edison boys’ tennis team to a victory Tuesday, Oct. 1, over a Skagit County foe.
The Tigers topped Anacortes 4-3 in a nonconference matchup that had been rescheduled after a rainout last week.
Anacortes singles players Matthew Rutz (6-4, 6-4) and Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-4) won, and the doubles team of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely won 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1.
Anacortes 7, Lakewood 0
The Seahawks (2-2 conference, 5-4 overall) got the sweep of the Northwest Conference opponent Wednesday, Oct. 2.
In singles, the Seahawks got wins from Ben Fountain (6-1, 6-1), Wakely (6-4, 6-0), Gunner Hering (6-0, 6-1) and Hayden Long (6-1, 6-4). In doubles, the teams of Rutz and Anderson (6-2, 6-1), Will Waldrop and Kyle Smolsnik (6-1, 7-5), and Evan Brown and Cade McOmber (6-1, 6-2) won.
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team picked up one tie and one win last week, to settle at a record of 2-2-2 in league and 4-3-2 overall as of Monday.
Tuesday game results were not available at press time. They next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Burlington-Edision and then host Lakewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Anacortes 0, Meridian 0
The Seahawks and Trojans battle to a scoreless tie in the Northwest Conference game.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Emma Foley and Ellison Kephart impressed Hanson with their play, as did with goalkeeper Claire Schnabel.
Anacortes 3, Nooksack Valley 1
The Seahawks made the trip north worthwhile, coming away with the Northwest Conference victory Thursday, Oct. 3.
Anacortes got on the board when Tessa Balding connected with Foley who put the ball into the net to give the Seahawks the 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Camryn Kerr took a pass from Genna Oliver and beat the Pioneers’ goalkeeper for the strike. Samantha Dziminowicz scored the Seahawks final goal on an assist from Balding.
“Tessa (Balding) and Genna (Oliver) played really well in the middle of the field,” Hanson said. “They did a good job distributing the ball. Allyson Cutter played very well in the back.”
Volleyball
The volleyball team lost two matches last week to drop to 1-4 in league and 1-5 overall as of Monday.
Tuesday match results were not available at press time. They play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burlington-Edison and then host a match against Lakewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Meridian 3, Anacortes 2
Meridian got past the Seahawks 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12 in a Northwest Conference match Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Anacortes’ Alyssa Kiser had 20 kills, Mackenzie Wakefield had six kills and Aynslee King had eight kills. Kenna Flynn had 45 assists and Ariana Bickley added 33 digs and six aces.
“It was a tight game the whole match. Both teams played hard and played well,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Nooksack Valley 3, Anacortes 1
The Seahawks fell to the Pioneers in the Northwest Conference match 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17 Thursday, Oct. 3.
“We played inconsistent,” Swapp said. “Nooksack Valley had some good hitters.”
King and Kiser tallied nine kills apiece, while Kiser added 21 digs. Flynn had 27 assists for the Seahawks.
Cross country
The team will host a meet at 4 p.m. today against Sehome and Sedro-Woolley. Their next meet is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, Caitlin Brar placed 11th in one of the two 3-mile girls’ varsity races, finishing in 18:52, at the Curtis Invitational.
In the other, teammate Olivia Feist finished 14th in 21:21.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.