Track and field
Caitlin Brar and Amy Hanson won multiple events in the girls’ meet, and Moses Pittis won two on the boys’ side as the Seahawks won both halves of a track and field meet April 14 at Oak Harbor.
Brar won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 33.56 seconds and the 1,600 in 5:44.25. Hanson, a freshman, won the triple jump (30 feet, 8 inches) and 300 hurdles (55.15) as the Seahawks girls won 110-40.
Jessica Frydenlund won the 3,200 (11:23.26) and was the anchor on the winning 1,600-meter relay team that also included Amy Aggergaard, Olivia Feist and Sabine Hambleton (4:28.99). Aggergaard, who also won the high jump (4-10), ran with the winning 800 relay team that included Ashley Millegan, Breann Morgenthaler and Camryn Kerr (1:53.49).
Kerr won the 200 (28.27), Abigail Hogge won the 100 hurdles (18.60) and the Seahawks got field-event wins from Brigid Mack (discus, 99-4), Claire Schnabel (javelin, 89-7) and Fai Puengpoh (long jump, 15-0).
Pittis won the 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.56) in the boys’ meet.
In other events, the Seahawks got a victory in the 3,200 from Blake Martens (10:45.08), in the 110 hurdles by Christopher Scott (22.16) and by Cooper Nichols in the 300 hurdles (55.82).
The Seahawks’ relay team of Brayden Davis, Scott, Christian Manangan and Pittis won in 46.26.
Mason Gerondale won the javelin (128), Scott won the high jump (5-0), Ayden Swain won the pole vault (10-9) and Davis won the triple jump (36-4 1/2).
The Seahawks won 78-57.
The team hosts a varsity meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and then competes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Mount Baker High School.
Softball
Anacortes brought home two wins against Oak Harbor last week, to settle at a record of 3-3.
The girls host Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. today, then play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes 14, Oak Harbor 4
Anacortes 11, Oak Harbor 1
Riley Pirkle was dominant — and symmetrical — as she pitched both ends of the doubleheader, throwing a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts in each game April 14.
She went 5-for-5 with five RBI in the first game, and Ariana Bickley was 4-for-5 in the second. Kayleigh Sill reached base seven times on the day for the Seahawks (3-3).
Girls tennis
The girls tennis team lost 5-2 at Lynden on April 14. They played Blaine on April 16. Monday results against Sedro-Woolley were not available at press time. They host Bellingham High School at 4 p.m. today and Ferndale at 4 p.m. Friday, then play at 3:45 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Burlington-Edison and at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Squalicum.
Baseball
The baseball team lost one and won one to settle at a record of 4-2-1 as of Sunday.
The boys’ Monday results were not available at press time. They host Blaine at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, and then compete at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Bellingham.
Burlington-Edison 10,
Anacortes 0
The Tigers shut out the Seahawks on April 13.
Anacortes 17,
Mount Vernon 4
The Seahawks notched the win on April 15
Staely Moore got the pitching win for Anacortes with nine strikeouts in five innings of work, while Logan Hilyer had two strong innings of relief with four strikeouts.
From the plate, Anacortes had 16 hits. Ben Fountain and Joe Cutter had three hits each, Jacob Hayes had two doubles and three RBI, and Jake Schuh and Kevin McClellan each had two hits and three runs scored.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team fell last week to a record of 1-2.
Monday results were not available at press time. They host Ferndale at 7 p.m. today, Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Friday and Blaine at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Burlington-Edison 4,
Anacortes 1
The Tigers scored three second-half goals to pull away from the Seahawks on April 16.
Anacortes had the early lead in the match, getting a goal from Lucas Hawkins in the second minute.
“We knocked the ball well in the first half,” Anacortes coach Darren Bell said. “Burlington was stronger in the second half. It was an entertaining game that had everything in it.”
Boys Golf
Anacortes golfer Brendan Hodgson placed fifth with a score of 81 during a home golf meet on April 12.
The boys compete in Oak Harbor at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Girls golf
Reagan Smith led Anacortes with a 62 at a girls golf meet on April 13.
The girls golf team will compete at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Bellingham.
