Track and Field
The Anacortes High School track teams entertained Burlington-Edison and Blaine on Thursday, April 22.
The Anacortes girls got the best of the Tigers, 78-72, while the Burlington-Edison boys upended the Seahawks 94-50.
On the girls’ side, the Seahawks’ Camryn Kerr won the 100 in 13.53 seconds and the 200 (27.80). Caitlin Brar won the 800 in 2:27.17 and Jessica Frydenlund won the 1,600 (5:34.10).
The Anacortes 400 relay of Fai Puengpoh, Carolina Schwetz, Kaela Stevens and Kerr won in 54.16.
Brigid Mack won the discus for Anacortes with a throw of 108-feet, 1-inch, Amy Aggergaard the high jump (4-8) and Puengpoh the triple jump (31-10).
On the boys’ side, Anacortes’ Bryce Robinson won the 800 (2:11.91) while Blake Martens won the 1,600 (4:49.6) and 3,200 (10:47.31).
The team competes at 4 p.m. today in Deming and at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Burlington-Edison High School.
Baseball
The boys played Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sehome High School.
Sedro-Woolley 7,
Anacortes 1
The Cubs got the road win Monday, April 19.
Anacortes 3,
Lynden 1
The Seahawks found victory Tuesday, April 20.
Staely Moore threw a complete game to push his record to 2-0. He prevented an earned run while striking out six and walking none.
From the plate, the Seahawks’ Erik Dotzauer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a triple. Joe Cutter was 2-for-3, and Jake Schuh had two RBI.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team won once but fell twice last week to end up at a record of 2-4.
The boys play next at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Nooksack Valley High School. They will then host Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, and Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Sehome 2,
Anacortes 0
The Mariners proved tough at home with the shutout Monday, April 19.
Anacortes 3,
Ferndale 1
Adrian Garcia, Aiden Pinson and Lucas Hawkins each scored as the Seahawks won at home Wednesday, April 21.
Mount Vernon 4,
Anacortes 1
Tied with the Seahawks at halftime, Mount Vernon scored a trio of goals in the second half Friday, April 23.
Aiden Pinson scored the Seahawks’ goal off an assist by teammate Matt Rutz.
Anacortes coach Darren Bell called his young team’s effort “phenomenal.”
“We made them earn this one,” he said.
Girls tennis
The girls played Ferndale Friday, April 23, and then Burlington-Edison Monday, but results were not available at press time. They next play at 4 p.m. today at Bellingham, then host Sehome at 4:30 p.m. Friday. They will compete at 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, and then host their final match of the season at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Anacortes 5,
Sedro-Woolley 2
The Seahawks toppled the Cubs in the matchup of Skagit County teams Monday, April 19.
Bellingham 5,
Anacortes 2
The Seahawks lost the matchup, but Quin Coble and Sarah Weisz won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles Wednesday, April 21.
“Anacortes played tough but came up short today with a few matches that could have gone the other way,” Seahawks coach Elaina Meyers said.
Girls golf
Reagan Smith was Anacortes’ top girl golfer Tuesday, April 20, at Avalon’s North Course over nine holes. Her score of 55 put her in 10th place.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Softball
The Anacortes softball team won one game and lost another last week to settle at a record of 4-4.
The girls host a double-header with Squalicum starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Anacortes 7,
Burlington-Edison 5
Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 18 batters as the Seahawks won Wednesday, April 23.
“It was a matter of which team made the fewest mistakes. Both teams had good performances,” Seahawks coach Tom Swapp said.
Ariana Bickley, Kayleigh Sill and Kloee Borlin reached base 10 times total for Anacortes.
“Those three kids put the ball in play and lived on base for us,” Swapp said.
Sedro-Woolley 11,
Anacortes 2
The Sedro-Woolley High School softball team prevailed Saturday, April 24.
Boys golf
Burlington-Edison won a meet at Whidbey Golf Club Thursday, April 22, with 374 strokes, followed by Lynden (421), Mount Baker (450), Oak Harbor (463), Mount Vernon (479), Bellingham (482) and Anacortes (498).
Brendan Hodgson led the Seahawks with his round of 92.
