Softball
The Anacortes softball team finished its first week of games with one win and two losses last week.
The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Oak Harbor for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Mount Vernon 2,
Anacortes 0
Olivia Collins threw a gem Monday, March 29, for the Mount Vernon High School softball team, tossing a no-hitter against visiting Anacortes in the season-opener for both squads.
Collins struck out 16 as the Bulldogs notched the 2-0 win.
Seahawks coach Tom Swapp said Collins was a tough test for his young team.
“Facing a pitcher like Collins will get us older in a hurry … she had good speed and good movement on her off-speed pitches,” he said.
He said the Seahawks got good play out of their battery of Riley Pirkle (nine strikeouts) and catcher Ariana Bickley.
For being a young club, their defense was solid, he added.
Anacortes 10,
Mount Vernon 7
In the second matchup of the two teams in three days, the Anacortes High School softball team got a measure of revenge against the Mount Vernon Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 31.
After Mount Vernon’s 2-0 win in the season opener for both teams Monday, the Seahawks stormed back for a 10-7 win.
Pirkle struck out eight Bulldogs on her way to the win. Olivia Collins struck out 10 Anacortes batters.
“The two teams went from a pitching duel Monday to not quite a slugfest, but a different ballgame. Both teams’ hitters made adjustments to put the ball in play more,” Swapp said.
Pirkle hit a two-run double for the Seahawks, and Abbie Goodwin had a two-run single.
Sedro-Woolley 8,
Anacortes 2
The Cubs swung scorching bats for the win against Anacortes Saturday, April 3.
Boys golf
Anacortes was unable to field a full team at its boys golf match Tuesday, March 30. The team, with four golfers, scored 551 points (to winners Sehome’s 406) at the eight-team event.
Brendan Hodgson led Anacortes with an 88.
The boys play next at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Golf Course and then host a match at 3 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Baseball
The Anacortes baseball team brought home two wins in their first games last week, including a shutout, settling them at a record of 2-0 as of Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday results were not available at press time. They next play at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes 8,
Lynden Christian 3
Logan Hilyer got the win, Staely Moore earned a save and a big second inning helped lift the Seahawks to a season-opening victory Tuesday, March 30.
Anacortes scored five runs in the second inning, including a two-run single from Kevin McClellan and a three-run triple from Erik Dotzauer.
McClellan added a one-run single in the third, and Nik Bates plated Jacob Hayes with a triple; Hayes had doubled to reach base.
Anacortes 9,
Nooksack Valley 0
Seahawks pitcher McClellan struck out 15 batters and gave up only one hit in the win April 1.
Ben Fountain was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Hayes was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Dotzauer was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team won one and lost one last week, to end at a record of 1-1 as of Monday.
They were shut out by Bellingham 5-0 Tuesday, March 30, and then earned their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory against Meridian on Thursday, April 1.
They will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Burlington-Edison High School.
Girls tennis
The girls tennis team was victorious in its first match last week. They take on the Lynden Lions at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Anacortes 5,
Burlington-Edison 2
Anacortes won three of the four singles matches for the victory against a county opponent Wednesday, March 31.
The Seahawks won two of the three doubles matches; two of them needed a tiebreaker to determine the outcome.
Track and Field
The Anacortes girls track and field team won 75-66 in the opener at home on April 1, while the boys fell to Sedro-Woolley.
Camryn Kerr of Anacortes won the 100 (13.59), Amy Aggergaard won the 400 (1:05.89), Jessica Frydenlund finished first in the 1,600 (5:24) and Caitlin Brar won the 3,200 (12:29).
The Seahawks’ 1,600 relay team of Aggergaard, Olivia Feist, Sabine Hambleton and Frydenlund won in 4:32.32.
Brigid Mack won the discus (106-0) for Anacortes while Claire Schnabel won the javelin (83-3) and Fai Puengpoh won the triple jump (32-1 1/2).
On the boys’ side, Anacortes’ Moses Pitts won the 100 (11.82) and the 200 (23.75) while Parker King won the 800 (2:16) and Alek Miller the 1,600 (4:39).
In the 1,600 relay, John-Fritz Von Hagel, Zachary Weaver, Blake Martens and Miller won (3:54.45).
Mason Gerondale won the javelin (121-0) for Anacortes. Christopher Scott won the high jump (5-2).
Girls golf
Lauren Gere’s 71 led Anacortes at a match of several Northwest Conference teams Tuesday, March 30.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. They next play at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the Whidbey Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.