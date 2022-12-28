Boys basketball
The undefeated Anacortes High School basketball team picked up another win early last week. Its second game of the week was canceled due to inclement weather, so the basketball team remained at a record of 6-0 as of Monday.
Tuesday game results were not available at press time. It hosts Kentlake at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Baker at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Lakewood at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. It will play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Squalicum. It hosts Lynden Christian at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Anacortes 60, Black Hills 37
The Seahawks made the most of a long road trip as they returned home with a nonconference victory.
"The boys played good defense and we got to go against a different defense all game," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "It was a good game for the boys and a long bus ride."
Davis Fogle led the Seahawks with 23 points, 18 of which came in the first half, while Jacob Hayes finished with nine points.
Girls basketball
Snow and ice canceled the girls basketball team's only game last week.
Up next, it will host Archmishop Murphy at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and then play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Lakewood. The team then hosts Squalicum at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and play at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Lynden Christian.
Other sports
The girls bowling team competes at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Squalicum, then 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Burlington-Edison and 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Ferndale.
The boys swim and dive team competes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Sedro-Woolley and then takes part in the Kentridge Invite Saturday, Jan. 7 (the time is to be determined). Then, it hosts Oak Harbor at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Bellingham at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
The wrestling team will compete in a Northwest Conference dual meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Burlington-Edison, and then the Everett Class at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Up next, it will host Oak Harbor at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
