Boys basketball
The Anacortes boys basketball team picked up two wins and one loss last week and have a record of 1-1 in league and 3-4 overall.
They play at 7 p.m. Saturday at La Conner and then host South Whidbey at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Anacortes 65, Bellingham 49
The Seahawks opened Northwest Conference play with a victory over the Red Raiders Monday, Dec. 16.
“I’d say we were in tune defensively 80% of the game,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “They studied the scouting report and were ready to go.”
Grayson Eaton was a force for the Seahawks as he scored 20 points. Senff also highlighted the play of Treyton Wilbur, who moved into the starting rotation and finished with 16 points.
“Grayson was solid every quarter for us,” Senff said. “He was solid every minute because he only came out once. So, he played 31 of the 32 minutes. His presence was felt both offensively and defensively.”
Meridian 53, Anacortes 45
Meridian beat Anacortes Thursday, Dec. 19.
Kaeden Flynn and Grayson Eaton both scored 10 points for the Seahawks.
“We played tentative and a little bit scared. The only kid that left it out on the court was Kaeden Flynn,” Senff said.
Anacortes 59, Marysville-Getchell 52
Eaton had 22 points and four blocks, Wilbur scored 12 points and the Seahawks turned in a good all-around defensive effort for the victory Saturday, Dec. 21.
“For the most part they played free and loose offensively, and played a complete team defensive game,” Senff said. He said the Seahawks (3-4) played with good awareness when Marysville-Getchell’s most dangerous player, Malakhi Knight, was in the high post.
“The boys did a good job recovering when he went into the high post … they did a good job adjusting,” he said.
Michael Aggergaard played well and got hold of a key loose ball down the stretch, Senff said.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team sits at a record of 1-1 in league and 2-5 overall after two wins and one loss last week. Anacortes hosts Archbishop Murphy at 5 p.m. Saturday and play at 5:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Everett.
Anacortes 41, Bellingham 38
The Seahawks and Red Raiders fought to the end, but it was Anacortes that managed to come out on top in the Northwest Conference opener Dec. 16.
“They played hard,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “They did a good job defensively. We held them to one 3 in the game. That was good to see since it (defense) is a point of emphasis.”
Camryn Kerr led the Seahawks with 12 points.
“We did a good job in the fourth quarter when it came to defensive rebounds,” Dunham said. “We played tough defense. Those are the building blocks we are putting in place.”
Anacortes 52, Blaine 29
The Seahawks held the Borderites to six second-half points in a game Anacortes coach Nate Dunham called the best of the season so far on Dec. 18.
“We made some adjustments on defense and took away a kid who’d been hurting us on offense,” he said.
Katrina Hudson and Lindsey South both scored 13 points as the Seahawks rolled.
“It was just a really good team win,” Dunham said. “We got good shots and were executing our offense.”
Meridian 43, Anacortes 36
Freshman Camryn Kerr scored 21 points, but Meridian pulled away from the Seahawks late to cement the win Friday, Dec. 20.
“We played really good defense,” Dunham said. “In the fourth quarter, they outscored us 13-9. We just couldn’t hit shots at the end. … They earned the win, but we played really good defense, so there are building blocks to grow on.”
Katrina Hudson scored nine points for the Seahawks (1-1, 2-5).
Boys Swimming
The Anacortes boys swam away with the victory Dec. 17, topping Lynden 126-43.
The boys next compete in a home meet at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, against Bellingham.
Wrestling
The Anacortes Seahawks wrestling team scored their first dual meet win of the season Dec. 18. The wrestlers went on to find some success at tournaments around the region later in the week.
The boys next compete at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Everett.
The Seahawks’ Tony Rios got a pin late to help secure the first dual meet win of the season for the Seahawks against Seahome on Dec. 18.
The Seahawks won 37-34 against the Mariners.
“Tony had to win the last match to seal the deal. He came out aggressive and got the pin,” Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said. “He rallied to the moment and went after it.”
The boys team went on to compete at the Hammerhead Invitational over the weekend.
Anacortes wrestler Gavin Lang placed sixth at 120 pounds.
Anacortes wrestler Clare Walters competed at the Pride of Lady Lions Invitational. She placed fifth at 125 pounds.
Bowling
The girls won against Everett 3-0 on Dec. 17, and then lost 0-3 to Cascade the next day.
The team record is 6-2 in league and 7-3 overall. The team next competes home at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, against Burlington-Edison.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.