Girls basketball
After two losses last week, the Anacortes High School girls basketball team fell to a record of 0-4 overall, as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. The Seahawks play at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in Blaine and 7:15 p.m. Friday at Meridian.
Arlington 61, Anacortes 14
The Eagles improved to 4-1 with the nonconference victory over the Seahawks Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said Arlington proved to be a tough opponent, especially with the Eagles’ pestering defense.
“They did a lot that was really good,” he said. “They press and trap and are aggressive to the ball. If you hesitate or show weakness they’re on you. You have to be extremely disciplined and battle through contact. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Burlington-Edison 50, Anacortes 16
Burlington-Edison was tough on both ends of the court Friday, Dec. 13, as the Tigers girls’ basketball team downed Anacortes.
Reisner scored a game-high 17 points, and the Tigers beat Anacortes 50-16 in the TigerHawk Challenge.
Dunham said his team played good defense at times.
“At times we showed defensively some glimpses of what we could become but it wasn’t sustained,” he said. “That’s our job as coaches … to teach and get them better, and we’ll get better.”
Boys swimming
The AHS boys swim team picked up a win last week to improve to a record of 2-0-0, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Their next meet is at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at home against Bellingham.
The Anacortes boys’ swim and dive team earned a victory Thursday, Dec. 12, against the visiting Sedro-Woolley Cubs.
The Seahawks came away with the 147-36 Northwest Conference victory, winning every event except diving.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Noah Masten, Jacob Hoxie, Ethan Niessner and Joshua Ocampo won the first of many events for Anacortes in 1 minute, 48.44 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle, Ryan Horr won in 1:56.14. He also won the 100 backstroke (58.95).
Hoxie won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.30 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.71.
Jacob Erickson won the 50 freestyle in 23.05 and the 100 freestyle in 51.01. Beau Omdal was victorious in the 100 butterfly in 55.49. He also won the 500 freestyle in 5:08.37.
The 200 freestyle relay team of James Drew, Hoxie, Omdal and Erickson won that event in 1:36.99.
Anacortes’ 400 freestyle relay team of Erickson, Drew, Omdal and Masten finished first with a time of 3:38.18.
Bowling
The Anacortes girls bowling team picked up a win and a loss last week, to settle at a record of 5-1 in league and 6-2 overall, as of Monday.
The girls topped Mount Vernon 2-1 Monday, Dec. 9, and then fell to Jackson 2-1 Thursday, Dec. 12.
Tuesday game results were not available at press time.
The girls compete today at 3:15 p.m. at Cascade and then are on a break until they host Burlington-Edison at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team fell twice last week to land at a record of 1-3 overall, as of Sunday.
The Seahawks played Monday, but results are not available at press time. Up next, they host Meridian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and then play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Marysville-Getchell.
Glacier Peak 67, Anacortes 27
The Grizzlies rolled in a nonconference matchup Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff said his team has plenty to work on.
“We need to get better top to bottom, starting with me,” he said.
Burlington-Edison 57, Anacortes 43
The Burlington-Edison Tigers beat Anacortes 57-43 on Dec. 13 in a nonconference matchup.
Grayson Eaton scored 17 points to lead the Seahawks.
“We competed, and our effort was a lot better than the last game,” Senff said.
Wrestling
The Seahawks lost twice Wednesday, Dec. 11, against Everett and Marysville-Getchell, but head coach Michael Lomsdalen said the team got good performances by Michael Hanrahan, who upended an opponent against Everett, and James Friedrichs, who Lomsdalen said wrestled well at 138.
“He’s got so much fight in him, I love seeing it,” Lomsdalen said.
Anacortes also fell against Bellingham 57-18 on Dec. 12, before heading to the Spud Walley Invitational Saturday, Dec. 14.
At that tournament, Anacortes had two top-three finishers in Joshua Pittis, who placed second at 120, and Gavin Lang, who was third at 126.
“It was a little step back from last week, but that’s why you go to tournaments, to get dialed in. They’re easy fixes and hopefully we can get adjusted,” Lomsdalen said.
