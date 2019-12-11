Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team kicked off play last week, with two games at its newly renovated AHS gym. It spent last season playing at Skagit Valley College for home games.
The boys had a record of 1-1 overall as of Monday. They played Tuesday against Glacier Peak, but results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Burlington-Edison at 8 p.m. Friday and then play at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Bellingham.
Anacortes 56, Cedarcrest 54
The record books will show the Anacortes boys’ basketball team won its first game on its new court inside the school’s renovated gym Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Anacortes outlasted nonconference opponent Cedarcrest 56-54 Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
“It’s great,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said of the new digs. “You know you are playing Anacortes. There’s no doubt about it. There’s a lot of purple.”
As far as the game was concerned, Senff was pleased with the outcome despite witnessing his squad’s 31-26 halftime lead all but disappear in the second half.
“This was a good game for us,” he said. “You want them to feel pressure and to respond. As coaches, you want them to make decisions when the pressure is on.”
And the pressure was certainly on late as the Red Wolves had the ball trailing by two points with 22.7 seconds left.
Four possessions before, Anacortes’ Gavin Moore raised up and over the Red Wolves’ 2-3 zone and drained what turned out to be a key 3-pointer as the visitors had pulled to within one at 53-52.
Moore finished with 11 points.
“We will never fault a kid for taking an open shot,” Senff said. “Gavin took it when he should have. Those are the shots we want them to have the confidence to take.”
Cedarcrest’s Kian Pegueros-Warren then cut the lead in half with shot from just inside the lane.
The Seahawks could have sealed it, but missed a layup the Red Wolves rebounded leading to the late timeout.
“We want to end games on defense,” Senff said. “Defensive pressure, that’s what we’re known for. I told them during the timeout not to eat screens — get around them — and just play defense.”
And that’s exactly what his Seahawks did. Anacortes didn’t allow the Red Wolves a quality look at the bucket. With time running out, Pegueros-Warren forced up a shot at the buzzer and Anacortes celebrated.
Senff said his squad got off to a slow start, trailing 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before heating up in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 25-7 as shots began to find the mark and the defense stymied the Red Wolves.
“We missed a lot of shots,” Senff said of the first quarter. “In the second quarter, we just let them play. We didn’t want to slow them down. We just let them run.”
Michael Aggergarrd led Anacortes with 12 points.
Kaedyn Flynn and Grayson Eaton finished with 10 points each. Gaige Berow scored nine points.
Arlington 56, Anacortes 51
Eaton scored 13 points and Moore scored 12 for the Seahawks, who ran into a tough nonconference opponent in Arlington Friday, Dec. 6.
“One thing when you’re playing Arlington is it’s almost like you’re looking at yourself in the mirror … the same mentality, the same toughness,” Senff said. “You just have to ride it out, and you can’t miss any details because they do such a good job running their offense … (Anacortes) played with good energy in the second half. It just came down to details.”
Girls Basketball
The Anacortes High School girls team fell twice in its first week of play to start off the season with a record of 0-0 in league and 0-2 overall. The girls host Arlington at 7:15 a.m. today, then Burlington-Edison at 6 p.m. Friday and Bellingham at 7:15 p.m Monday, Dec. 16.
Stanwood 58, Anacortes 40
Lindsey South scored 12 points and Lacie Petitclerc scored 11 points for the Seahawks, but Stanwood prevailed in the season-opening matchup Tuesday, Dec. 3.
“Stanwood did a good job pushing the ball in transition and had us back on our heels. They did a good job going hard on loose balls,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said. “We showed spurts of playing tough, (but) we just weren’t able to sustain it.”
La Conner 64, Anacortes 41
The La Conner girls’ basketball team took on a county opponent Saturday, Dec. 7, and came away with a road win after a stellar third quarter.
Juna Swanson scored 14 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Morgan Herrera scored eight of her 17 as the Braves outscored Anacortes 28-13 in the third quarter. The final was 64-41.
Katrina Hudson scored 14 points for the Seahawks and Alizee Hargrove scored 10.
“We had good energy,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We did a good job rebounding the basketball in the first half. We have to learn to react better to pressure … they forced us into a ton of turnovers.”
Wrestling
Joshua Pittis went 4-0 with four pins on his way to a title at 120 pounds and Gavin Lang was second at 126 as the Seahawks season got underway at the Patriot Dome Tournament Saturday, Dec. 7.
“As a team, we wrestled really well,” Seahawks head coach Michael Lomsdalen said. “It was exciting to watch these guys. They wrestled hard, and that’s what I want to see from them.”
Boys Swim
The boys competed in a Northwest Conference meet Friday, Dec. 6, but the meet doesn’t contribute to the team’s overall standings. They will host Sedro-Woolley at 2:55 p.m. Thursday and then compete at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Lynden.
Bowling
The girls won both of their meets last week. First, they topped Ferndale 2-1 Tuesday, Dec. 3, and then Meridian 3-0 Thursday, Dec. 5. As of Sunday, their record stands at 4-0 in league and 5-1 overall.
They competed against Mount Vernon Monday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, they compete at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Jackson and then host Everett at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.