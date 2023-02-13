The Anacortes High School boys swim and dive team won the team title in the 10-school 2A district meet.
The state tournament is Thursday to Saturday in Federal Way.
The Seahawks' Will McClintock won the 50 freestyle (22.75) and the 100 backstroke (54.48).
Anacortes' John Hernandez was second in the 100 freestyle (51.79); Jonathan Evans third in the 50 freestyle (24.17); Zachary Harris second in the 200 individual medley (2:05.65) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.16); Joseph Arrington third in the 200 freestyle (1:54.29); and Zephy Blee first in diving with 350.70 points.
Anacortes won the 200 freestyle relay and placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Boys Wrestling
The Anacortes boys wrestling team placed third, behind Burlington-Edison at first and Sedro-Woolley at second, at the 2A regional competition.
Anacortes had champions in Rylin Lang (160) and Averie Sikes (220).
The top four in each weight class qualified for the state tournament, which is Friday and Saturday in Tacoma.
Other state qualifiers for Anacortes were James Friedrichs (second at 152), Makhi Oakley (second at 182), Max Swetnam (third at 106), Talin Kerr (third at 113), Jordan Jopson (third at 120), Syler Swain (third at 132), Evan Hopps (third at 170), Garrett Bickley (third at 285) and Dashiell House (fourth at 195).
None of the team's four members of the girls wrestling team made it to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.