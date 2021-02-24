Several Anacortes teams saw victory in their first official conference games last week. Safety protocols are in place for all sports, including distance required between athletes.
All athletes, coaches and attendees (who are limited) must wear face coverings, though the swimmers keep theirs in a ziplock bag on the pool deck while they are in the water.
Volleyball
It was two wins for the Anacortes volleyball team, which topped first Meridian and then Mount Baker.
The girls played Monday, but results were not available at press time. They next host Lynden Christian High School at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Anacortes 3, Meridian 1
Kenna Flynn handed out 46 assists, Ariana Bickley had 25 digs and Alyssa Kiser recorded 21 kills as the Seahawks won 25-19, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Skyler Whisler and Joey Keltner added nine kills each.
Anacortes 3, Mount Baker 0
Flynn had 29 assists, and Kiser had 12 kills as the Seahawks improved to 2-0 with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 victory against Mount Baker Thursday, Feb. 18.
“Kenna Flynn did a great job moving the sets in our offense. We served tough and Skyler Whisler had three aces and Joey Keltner had four,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Keltner and Whisler added 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
Girls swim
It was a double win to start off the season for the Anacortes High School girls swim and dive team. The girls will next take part in a virtual meet at 7:40 p.m. today at Fidalgo Pool.
Anacortes, 140, Oak Harbor 40
Anacortes 143, Bellingham 27
The Seahawks got their season off to a fast start with two dual-meet victories Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“The performance of the team exceeded my expectations,” Anacortes coach Leslie Mix said. “This team is capable of being undefeated this season.”
The coach highlighted the efforts of numerous swimmers including Sabine Hambilton and Hailey Claridge in the 100 freestyle. Hambilton won in 59.27 seconds while Claridge finished second in 1:00.35.
Annaly Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:11.53) and 500 freestyle (5:51.93), and Lindsay Brown captured the 200 individual medley (2:19.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.31).
Ashleigh Merrill touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (26.76) and 100 butterfly (1:08), and Claridge won the 100 backstroke (1:04.87).
“I am very impressed with the divers Teja Rasmussen, Amy Aggergaard, and Campbell Plageman,” Mix said. “They performed like seasoned divers.”
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team picked up a win against Meridian but fell to Lynden for a record of 1-1 as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Lynden Christian High School at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Anacortes 7, Meridian 0
There was snow on the field Tuesday, Feb. 16, but neither that nor the Meridian Trojans could slow down the Seahawks.
For the Seahawks, Camryn Kerr scored four goals, Emma Foley scored two and freshman Abby Plageman scored one. Erin Kennedy added two assists.
Claire Schnabel and Ava Kephart both played in goal in the shutout.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said Morgan Berard played a stellar game on defense.
Hanson said the team is “beyond the moon” to play, adding, “With nine seniors this year, there is a fervor to enjoy every minute allowed on the pitch in our short six-week season.”
Lynden 4, Anacortes 0
Lynden scored twice in the first 20 minutes to help elbow aside the Seahawks Thursday, Feb. 18. They added two more goals in the second half for the final tally.
Hanson said Kephart and Samy Dziminowicz turned in good efforts.
Football
Anacortes 33, Bellingham 7
The Seahawks found victory Saturday, Feb. 20, as the varsity team took to the field for the first time since stepping back the program during their 2019 season due to low participation numbers.
Joseph Cutter had two touchdown passes, Jake Schuh had two touchdown runs and the Seahawks rolled to a victory over the Red Raiders.
Cutter threw a 9-yard scoring strike to Hayden John and a 19-yard touchdown to Kaden Jacobson. Schuh had touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards. Cutter added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Cutter was 18-of-21 passing for 161 yards and Schuh tallied 200 yards on 22 carries. Brock Illston led the Seahawks with seven tackles and had their only sack.
The team plays again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kings High School.
