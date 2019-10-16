Cross country
The Anacortes cross country team was competitive Wednesday, Oct. 9, on its home course.
The Seahawks’ Caitlin Brar finished second overall as the Seahawks won the three-team girls’ meet.
For the boys, the Seahawks’ Alek Miller finished second, as did his team.
Brar finished in 19 minutes, 57 seconds; Sedro-Woolley’s Kammy Burton was close behind with a third-place finish in 20:06.
In the boys’ meet, the Cubs’ Rafe Holz won in 16:38; Miller finished in 17:05.
The team will compete in a Skagit County meet starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls soccer
After a win and a loss last week, the Anacortes girls soccer team settled at a record of 3-3-2 in league and 5-4-2 overall as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. The teams hosts Lynden at 7 p.m. Thursday and then plays in Ferndale at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. The girls will host Bellingham at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, for their final home game of the regular season.
Anacortes 2, Sedro-Woolley 1
Some of the soccer team’s youngest players performed like veterans Tuesday, Oct. 8, in a 2-1 Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes freshmen Camryn Kerr and Emma Foley scored, and freshman Claire Schnavel made several key stops as the Seahawks held on for the win against a county opponent.
Kerr scored early on a penalty kick; Foley scored off an assist by Erin Kennedy to break a 1-1 tie.
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said the team got great play from Tessa Balding and Samantha Dziminowicz.
Burlington-Edison 3, Anacortes 0
Miranda Maskell scored two goals Thursday, Oct. 10, as the Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer team won a matchup of young teams.
The Tigers beat Anacortes 3-0.
“There were a lot of positives out of this game,” Hanson said. “Anytime you can possess the ball well against Burlington-Edison, you’re proud.”
Hanson said forward Abby Hylton and midfielders Genna Oliver and Erin Kennedy played well.
Football
The Anacortes High School football team continued its winning streak last week, topping the Bellingham varsity team 58-0 Friday, Oct. 11.
The Anacortes team is playing only three varsity games this year after taking a step back to help the team grow.
It won a junior varsity game earlier in the week, beating Sedro-Woolley 34-14 on Monday, Oct. 7.
Those two wins bring Anacortes’ winning streak to four. It won no games last season.
Up next, the team plays Cedarcrest Monday, Oct. 21, in a junior varsity game and then play at Coupeville at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in its final varsity game of the season.
Volleyball
The Anacortes volleyball team won one and lost one last week, to settle at a record of 2-5 in league and 2-6 overall, as of Monday.
Tuesday game results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Lynden at 7 p.m. Thursday and then play at Ferndale at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Anacortes 3, Sedro-Woolley 0
The Seahawks got the best of the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Anacortes won 25-17, 25-12, 25-16.
“We were able to put the ball away,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. “We had a lot of kills.”
Alyssa Kiser finished with 11 kills, while Aynslee King tallied eight. Kenna Flynn had 27 assists and four aces.
Burlington-Edison 3, Anacortes 0
The Burlington-Edison volleyball team boasted an unblemished record heading in a Thursday, Oct. 10, Northwest Conference match against Anacortes.
It remained perfect following a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 victory.
Kenna Flynn had 15 assists for the Seahawks. Mackenzie Wakefield and Aynslee King each had four kills.
Boys tennis
The team played Monday in its last game of the regular season, but results were not available at press time. District play for those who qualified starts Oct. 18.
Sedro-Woolley 5, Anacortes 2
The Cubs secured wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles as Jacob Jepperson defeated Anthony Anderson 6-4, 7-5 and
Colby Dills beat Colin Bunker 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Anacortes’ Ben Fontain defeated Anthony Zitkovich at the No. 1 spot 6-2, 6-4, while Matthew Rutz won at No. 3 for the Seahawks, beating Mitchell Wolkenhauer 6-4, 6-3.
Sedro-Woolley swept the doubles matches starting with Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib defeating Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1.
At No. 2, Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas beat Will Waldrop and Hayden Long 7-6 (4), 6-1, while Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough won 6-2, 6-4 over Gunner Herring and Cade McComber at No. 3.
Anacortes 5, Oak Harbor 2
The Seahawks won three singles matches on their way to the win Wednesday, Oct. 9, with victories by Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-2), Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-0) and Kyle Smolsnik (6-3, 6-4). The doubles teams of Hayden Long and Will Waldrop (6-0, 6-4) and Cade McOmber and Gunner Herring (6-3, 6-3) also won.
“We bounced back after a disappointing loss to Sedro. We played our game today and set the tone early,” Seahawks coach Brad Moore said in an email.
Bellingham 6, Anacortes 1
Anderson won at No. 3 singles for the Seahawks 6-3, 6-3, Thursday, Oct. 10.
Anacortes 7, Lynden 0
The Lions were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match Friday, Oct. 11.
In singles, Fountain won 6-4, 6-3, Rutz won 6–0, 7-6 (7-4), Anderson won 7-5, 6-1 and Wakely won 6-0, 7-5.
In doubles, Logan Hilyer and Long won 6-0, 6-1, Herring and Waldrop won 6-0, 6-4, and McOmber and Smolsnik won 7-5, 6-0.
“We played our most complete team match of the season,” Moore said. “It was fantastic to see them all play solid tennis.”
Girls swim
The Anacortes girls continue their undefeated streak with a win last week.
Results from Tuesday’s meet against Bellingham were not available at press time. Up next, they will host Ferndale at 2:55 p.m. Thursday and a district dive competition at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anacortes 118, Squalicum 64
The Seahawks won the Northwest Conference meet.
Hailey Claridge won the 200-yard freestyle for the Seahawks in 2 minutes, 6.93 seconds. Ashleigh Merrill won the 50 freestyle (26.56) and the 100 freestyle (58.73), while Teja Rasmussen won the diving competition.
Lauren McClintock won the 100 butterfly (1:07.03), and Annaly Ellis won the 500 freestyle (5:59.74). The Seahawks won the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.95).
