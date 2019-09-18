Girls Soccer
Anacortes started off its season with two wins and one loss last week. The Seahawks played Tuesday, but results were not available Monday.
Next, the girls play Sehome at 7 p.m. Thursday and host Mount Baker at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Anacortes 3, Lynnwood 2
A young Seahawks team bested the Royals in the nonconference match Tuesday, Sept. 10.
“We had a lot of freshmen out there,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “They really impressed me. They went out there and played with confidence.”
After falling down 1-0, the Seahawks rallied back for the tie when Abby Schnabel scored off a corner kick in the 13th minute.
In the 35th minute, Camryn Kerr scored off an assist from Erin Kennedy.
In the second half, it was Kerr scoring the game-winner off a free kick from Samantha Dziminowicz.
Goalkeeper Claire Schnabel had 22 saves for the Seahawks.
Sammamish 5, Anacortes 1
Anacortes saw the start of its game Thursday, Sept. 12, against Sammamish delayed by weather.
The late start didn’t seem to slow down the Seahawks’ opponent. The Totems rolled to the 5-1 nonconference victory.
Erin Kennedy scored Anacortes’ only goal.
Hanson said it was a great goal.
“It was a beautiful shot from about the 25- or 30-yard line. The keeper was slightly out and it was a beautiful hit,” she said.
She said the young team played hard.
“The majority were freshmen and sophomores. At times, they played beautifully,” Hanson said.
Anacortes 2, Meridian 1
Kerr and Dziminowicz scored as the Seahawks nabbed the narrow win on the road Saturday, Sept. 14.
Fellow freshman Emma Foley assisted on Kerr’s goal.
“We had tired legs, it was our third game in a week,” Hanson said. “I said (to the team), ‘Sometimes it’s not pretty, but it’s about getting the job done.’ ”
Boys tennis
The Anacortes boys proved tough at home with a shutout of Northwest Conference foe Lakewood 7-0 Tuesday, Sept. 10. They took on Sedro-Woolley Thursday, Sept. 12, and Bellingham Monday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, the Seahawks host Lynden at 4 p.m. Friday and travel to Burlington-Edison to play at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Cross country
The team competed in the Sehome Invitational Saturday, Sept. 14.
Anacortes’ Alek Miller placed sixth in the junior race with a time of 10 minutes 54 seconds.
Sophomore Caitlin Brar finished sixth in her age group (13:03).
Two Anacortes runners finished in the freshman race’s top 10: Jessica Frydenlund (fourth, 13:11) and Abigail Goodwin (10th, 13:44).
All the races were two miles.
Next, the team travels to Lakewood to compete at 4 p.m. today and then will compete Saturday in the 3-Course Challenge in Warrenton, Oregon.
Girls swim
The girls hosted Lynden Tuesday, but results weren’t available at press time. They next compete against Burlington-Edison Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Volleyball
The Seahawks went 2-2 at the Academy Sports Center High School Cup last week, with a 3-1 win over Nathan Hale and a 2-1 win over Woodinville.
The Seahawks lost to Arlington 2-0 and to Eastside Catholic 3-1.
“All around we played very well defensively and put up a strong block,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Alyssa Kiser had 39 kills, Aynslee King added 19 and Kenna Flynn handed out 96 assists on the day. Swapp said Ariana Bickley played well defensively.
The AHS volleyball team hosted Coupeville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Next, they play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sehome and host Mount Baker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
