Girls swimming
The Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team swept its way Tuesday, Sept. 24, to a win.
Lindsay Brown won two individual events, and the Seahawks rolled to a 129-32 victory over Burlington-Edison.
Brown won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 19.81 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.13).
In other individual events, Sabine Hambleton won the 100 freestyle (1:02.87), Hailey Claridge won the 200 freestyle (2:11.50), Julia Pierson won the 500 freestyle (7:42.09) and Ashleigh Merrill won the 50 freestyle (27.37).
Ellie Snowman added a win in the 100 butterfly (1:17.24), and Lauren McClintock won the 100 backstroke (1:04.82).
The Seahawks proved just as tough in the relays. The team of Brown, Merrill, Fiona Watkins and Hambleton won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.07, and McClintock, Brown, Claridge and Merrill won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.74.
The team of Claridge, Snowman, Merrill and McClintock won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13.61.
The girls next compete at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sedro-Woolley and then host the NWC Invitational starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Boys tennis
The Anacortes boys tennis team picked up two wins and lost one last week, to end up with a record of 1-1 in league and 4-2 overall as of Monday morning.
The boys competed Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but results were not available at press time.
They travel to play at 4 p.m. today against Lakewood and at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Sedro-Woolley before hosting the C Team Festival at 10 a.m. Saturday, Bellingham at 4 p.m. Monday and Oak Harbor at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Anacortes 5, Sedro-Woolley 2
The Seahawks played well in their Northwest conference match against the Cubs Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Anacortes’ Ben Fountain won at No. 1 singles, rallying to defeat Dylan Schieb 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Anthony Anderson of Anacortes battled against Anthony Zitkovich for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz defeated Jacob Jepperson 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, the Anacortes tandem of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely defeated Leslie Hasting and Josiah Veliegas 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.
Sedro-Woolley’s Kai Greenough and Nathan Thornbrough were victorious over Will Waldrup and Gunner Herring, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 3, Anacortes’ Colin Bunker and Cade McUmber won 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-6 over Colby Dills and Shawn Froneberger.
Squalicum 5, Anacortes 2
The doubles team of Bridger Wakely and Logan Hilyer won 7-5, 6-0, while Matthew Rutz won in singles 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for the Seahawks Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Anacortes 7, Ferndale 0
The Anacortes boys’ tennis team swept aside Ferndale 7-0 on Friday, Sept. 27.
In singles, the Seahawks got victories from Ben Fountain (7-5, 6-3), Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-0), Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-0) and Will Waldrop (6-2, 6-1).
Anacortes got doubles victories from Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely (6-3, 6-0), Hayden Long and Gunner Hering (6-1, 7-5) and Eli Hankey and Kyle Smolsnik (7-6(4), 6-4).
Volleyball
The volleyball team picked up one win and one loss in regular play and then went undefeated at a tournament last week. The team had a record of 1-2 in league and 1-3 overall as of Tuesday.
The girls next host Meridian at 7 p.m. today, then travel to play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nooksack Valley. They will also host Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Anacortes 3, Mount Baker 0
Anacortes topped the Northwest Conference opponent 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 Tuesday, Sept. 24, behind 19 digs by Ariana Bickley and Kenna Flynn’s 28 assists
“We hit consistently throughout the match,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Aynslee King had four solo blocks, Alyssa Kiser had 13 kills, and Mackenzie Wakefield and Lauren Long provided four kills each for Anacortes.
Lynden Christian 3, Anacortes 0
The Lyncs proved to be too bit much for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match Thursday, Sept. 26.
Anacortes at Quincy Tournament
The Seahawks went 4-0 and upended a familiar foe on their way to the tournament title Saturday, Sept. 28.
Anacortes beat Lake Roosevelt 3-0, Okanogan 2-1, Kittitas 2-1 and Northwest Conference foe Nooksack Valley 2-0.
“Our team blocked well and defensively. They kept the ball in play,” Swapp said.
Kiser led the Seahawks in kills, Flynn led in assists and Joey Keltner led in blocks.
Girls soccer
After one win and one loss, the Anacortes girls soccer team was 1-2-1 in league and 3-3-1 overall as of Monday morning.
The girls played Monday afternoon, but results were unavailable at press time. They play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Nooksack Valley before hosting Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Anacortes 6, Mount Baker 0
Anacortes shut out Mount Baker 6-0 on Sept. 23.
The Seahawks led 3-0 at halftime after two goals by Emma Foley and one by Genna Oliver.
Camryn Kerr opened the second half with a pair of goals and Abby Schnabel had the home team’s final score.
“We struggled a bit with the wind,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “There were a lot of long through balls to start, but they settled down.”
Hanson said she liked the effort from midfielder Kassandra Jenson, particularly in the second half. “She did an outstanding job. I also thought Cadence Lamphiear in the back had an excellent game.”
Lynden Christian 4, Anacortes 0
Hanson said the team got stellar play from sophomore center back Samantha Dziminowicz, freshman Tesa Balding and freshman goalkeeper Claire Schnabel, who made 16 saves Thursday, Sept. 26.
“There was a lot of good stuff that happened. … They probably played better than they have all season,” Hanson said.
Cross country
The Seahawks girls dominated a meet at Meridian on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Caitlin Brar won in 21:04, followed by Jessica Frydenlund (second, 21:12), Jenny Hanson (third, 21:18) and Abigail Goodwin (fourth, 21:21).
Seahawks freshman Ellie Feist was sixth (22:45).
Alek Miller was the top finisher in the boys’ race for Anacortes. He was fourth (17:11).
Three Seahawks finished right behind: Ryan Horr (fifth, 17:49), Blake Martens (sixth, 18:05), Josh Smeltzer (seventh, 18:15) and Michael Hanrahan (eighth, 18:16).
The team hosts a meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 9.
