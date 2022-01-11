Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team lost both of its games last week, ending up with a record of 4-4 overall and 2-4 in conference as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The team plays at Lynden on Thursday, Jan. 13, then hosts Lynden Christian at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Blaine 44,
Anacortes 43
The Borderites were a single point better than the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game Monday, Jan. 3.
“Tough loss for us,” said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. “Blaine is a very good team. We had our chances, just needed to put the ball in the hoop.”
Jacob Hayes led the Seahawks in scoring with 14 points.
Sehome 62,
Anacortes 58
The Seahawks came up short of the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game Saturday, Jan. 8.
Hayes scored 16 points for the Seahawks, while Braden Thomas, Jase Frydenlund and John-Fritz Von Hagel each finished with eight
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team picked up two more losses last week, putting their record at 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. They host Lynden at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, then will compete at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Lynden Christian.
Blaine 43,
Anacortes 33
The Borderites defeated the Seahawks by 10 points in the Northwest Conference game Monday, Jan. 3.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points while Erin Kennedy scored 10 points for the Seahawks, who fell to 1-4 in conference and 1-6 overall.
Sehome 41,
Anacortes 38
The Seahawks fell to the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game Friday, Jan. 7.
Anacortes trailed by 10 points at halftime. Despite a fourth quarter in which they outscored Sehome 14-4, the Seahawks lost their fifth consecutive game.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points for the Seahawks, while Erin Kennedy had 10.
Boys swim and dive
The boys swim and dive team beat Sehome on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a score of 126-59.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The team hosts Bellingham at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, competes at Sedro-Woolley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and hosts a Northwest Conference Invitational at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
Wrestling
The team competes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood and then at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ellensburg. Their final regular-season competition is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at home.
Bowling
The girls bowling team picked up a 0-3 loss Tuesday, Jan. 4, against Burlington-Edison.
The team competed Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Their final match of the regular season is 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Riverside Lanes against Mount Vernon.
