Attendance to all Anacortes High School sports events are now limited to two pre-registered guest per participant.
The guests must be pre-registered with the athletics office, through Carey South at csouth@asd.org
Girls basketball
The Anacortes High School girls basketball team picked up a win and a loss last week to settle at a record of 3-8 overall and 2-6 in conference.
The girls play at 7:15 p.m. today at Lynden Christian, then will host Sedro-Woolley at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Mount Baker at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Anacortes 57,
Mount Vernon 38
The Anacortes girls’ basketball team came out firing Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Mount Vernon in a 57-38 Northwest Conference win.
The Seahawks led 32-20 at halftime and 44-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Camryn Kerr led Anacortes in scoring with 19 points while Erin Kennedy finished with 15 points and Riley Pirkle chipped in 11.
Mount Vernon’s Malia Garcia scored 12 points.
Lynden 58,
Anacortes 41
The Lions scored 36 second-half points to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and beat the Seahawks in a Northwest Conference game Saturday, Jan. 15.
Anacortes had Kerr score a season-high 27 points.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team fell twice last week to end up at a record of 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the Northwest Conference, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, they travel to play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Sedro-Woolley, then at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Mount Baker. The team hosts Meridian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Mount Vernon 57,
Anacortes 48
The Bulldogs rallied for their seventh straight win with the conference decision Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Anacortes built a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter, but Mount Vernon tightened up its defense in the second and trailed by six at halftime.
The visitors continued their comeback in the second half and led 39-35 at the end of the third quarter.
“We did a better job defending their offense in the second quarter,” said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. “We held Anacortes to six points in both the second and third quarters.”
Cameron Berow scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jacob Hayes added 10 for the Seahawks.
“Our seniors did a good job coming out in the first quarter and playing hard and shared the ball well,” Anacortes coach Brent Senff said.
Lynden 78,
Anacortes 46
Jase Frydenlund led the Seahawks with 13 points as Anacortes Thursday, Jan. 13.
Boys swim and dive
Tuesday meet results were not available at press time.
The team hosts a Northwest Conference Invitational at 2:35 p.m. Saturday. A boys dive meet is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Fidalgo Pool.
Anacortes Seahawks 136,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 43
The Seahawks finished first in every event but one en route to the victory.
Ryan Horr and Zachary Harris each won a pair of individual events for Anacortes.
Horr touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.16 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.88. Harris won the 50 freestyle (24.28) and 500 freestyle (5:30.88).
Anacortes 120,
Bellingham 66
Ryan Horr, Ethan Niessner and Zachary Harris each won a pair of individual events for Anacortes on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Horr touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 47.66 seconds, and in the 100 backstroke (1:01.53). Niessner won the 500 freestyle (5:50.56) and the 100 butterfly (56.83) while Harris won the 200 individual medley (2:12.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.12).
Boys wrestling
The team competes in its final event of the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Anacortes 56,
Lakewood 24
The Seahawks finally returned to the mat and got the win on the road Thursday, Jan. 13.
“It was our first dual since the beginning of December,” said Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen. “It was great to see the excitement of the kids cheering their teammates on.”
The coach added while there was some rust, he was happy with how his squad competed.
Ray Westberg Invitational
Anacortes, which placed 11th as a team, had Gavin Lang finish third at 145 Saturday, Jan. 15.
Bowling
The bowling team, which last year had one bowler, is finishing this year with eight athletes, coach Teresa Syms said in an email. The seven freshmen and one sophomore had their first win of the season Monday, Jan. 10, against Everett, 2-1.
“Emily Millegan had high games of 120 and 136,” Syms wrote. “Morgan Gudmundson also had a 120.”
The girls competed against Burlington-Edison the next day, but only three girls from Burlington-Edison were able to make it, so Anacortes won by default.
The girls competed in their last match of the regular season Tuesday.
The district tournament will be at Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon on Jan. 25, with Anacortes, Burlington-Edison and Meridian. The top team makes it to state, as do the top two individuals not going as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.