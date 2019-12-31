Girls basketball
The Anacortes High School girls basketball team picked up a win Saturday, improving its record to 1-1 in league and 3-5 overall, as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. Up next is a game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Lynden and another at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Sehome. The Seahawks host Nooksack Valley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Anacortes 53, Archbishop Murphy 46
Katrina Hudson scored 13 points, Lacie Petitclerc added 12 and the Anacortes girls’ basketball team buried 11 free throws in the final quarter Saturday, Dec. 28, for a win over Archbishop Murphy.
Camryn Kerr added nine points for the Seahawks as they won 53-46.
“(Archbishop Murphy) was doing a good job with their interior passing against our zone,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said. “The kids made nice adjustments to take that away.”
He said bench players gave the Seahawks a boost, especially Euno White and Riley Pirkle, who contributed steady player in the backcourt.
“Our guards took good care of the ball. It was probably our most complete game of the season,” he said.
Boys basketball
After a big win over La Conner on Saturday, the Anacortes boys basketball team improved to a record of 1-1 in league and 4-4 overall, as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Lynden at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and play at Sehome at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Anacortes 80, La Conner 34
Grayson Eaton scored 19 points, Chase Cornett had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Jase Frydenlund scored 12 points as the Seahawks beat La Conner Saturday, Dec. 28.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff said the Seahawks are improving.
“They’re starting to figure some things out … who to pass the ball to, who needs touches,” he said. “But it all revolves around good defense.”
He said Cornett had an especially good game.
“He did a good job against an undersized but hard-working La Conner squad,” he said.
Other sports
Other AHS sports are on winter break right now.
The AHS wrestling team will compete at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, at the Everett Classic and then host Squalicum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The bowling team will host Burlington-Edison at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The boys swim and dive team will host Bellingham on Thursday, Jan. 9.
