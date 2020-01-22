Girls Basketball
With snow delays, the Anacortes basketball team played just one game last week, but the girls came away victorious and improved to a record of 2-4 in league and 4-9 overall, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Next, they will travel to play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Lynden Christian, and then host Ferndale at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. They also host Blaine at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Anacortes 42, Squalicum 32
The Seahawks notched the Northwest Conference win using a pace that wore the home team down.
“We were able to play up-tempo basketball in the second half,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We were able to take a lot of good shots. We did a lot of improving when it came to our ball movement.”
Katrina Hudson’s nine points led the Seahawks (2-4 conference, 4-9 overall), while Erin Kennedy and Madison Holmes both finished with eight points.
Boys Basketball
Snow delayed games for the Anacortes boys basketball team last week, but it did grab a win before the snow started to fall Monday, Jan. 13. The team record was 3-3 in league and 7-6 overall, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press tiem. They host Lynden Christian at 7:15 p.m. Friday and play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Blaine.
Anacortes 47, Squalicum 43
The Seahawks had just enough to get by the Storm in the Northwest Conference game.
“For a Monday game, we played loose on offense, looser than the score shows and our defense was right on point,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
The Seahawks worked to get the ball inside to Grayson Eaton, and that strategy worked as Eaton finished with 21 points.
“The team got the ball into Grayson’s hands,” Senff said. “Kaeden Flynn had a great all-around game.”
Boys Swim
The NWC Invitational was cancelled due to weather Saturday.
Up next, the boys swim at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Sehome.
Wrestling
The team competed at the Gladiator Duals in University Place, but results were not available by press time. The team competes at 7 p.m. today at Lakewood and then at the Northwest Conference Duals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Girls Bowling
Both bowling matches were postponed due to weather last week. The girls hosted Ferndale Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
They compete at 3 p.m. today at Meridian.
