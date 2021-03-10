Girls Swimming
The girls swim and dive team took on Lynden, Ferndale and Sedro-Woolley in a virtual meet Wednesday, March 3. During those meets, the three schools compete at their home pools and then their times are compared.
Anacortes took home first place in nearly every event.
It ended the meets 150-21 against Sedro-Woolley, 122-57 against Lynden and 139.50-40.50 against Ferndale.
For the 200-yard medley relay, the Anacortes team of Hailey Claridge, Lindsay Brown, Lauren McClintock and Fiona Watkins took first with a time of 2 minutes, 4.21 seconds.
Jazmyn Capron, Ashleigh Merrill, Watkins and Brown also took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.87, followed by a team of Ellie Snowman, Savannah Sparks, Annaly Ellis and Sara Kumar (2:01.28). In the 400-yard freestyle relay, a team of Merrill, Sabine Hambleton, Claridge and Capron took first with a time of 4:00.37.
Watkins also took first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.64.
Brown earned first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.18.
Claridge took first in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 5:50.17 and was followed by McClintock (6:07.30) and Hambleton (6:16.93). Claridge also earned second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.08, behind Lynden’s Sara Jones (26.47).
In the 200-yard freestyle individual race, Merrill took first with a time of 2:07.71, followed by teammates Capron (2:14.95) and Snowman (2:26,12).
Capron took first in the 100-yard backstroke race (1:13.80), followed by fellow Seahawk Snowman (1:16.72)
For diving, Anacortes’ Campbell Plageman earned 163.35 points to land in first, with Amy Aggergaard (152.20) in second and Teja Rasmussen (145.50) in third.
The girls compete in another virtual meet at 3:15 p.m. today.
Girls Soccer
The girls soccer team picked up two wins and a loss last week to settle at a record of 4-2-1 as of Saturday.
Results against Sedro-Woolley on Monday were not available at press time. The Seahawks host Bellingham High School at 7 p.m. today, then host Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Saturday and play at Squalicum High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Sehome 3, Anacortes 1
Megan McKenna scored for the Seahawks and Sammy Dziminiowicz played a stellar game at center back, but Anacortes couldn’t overcome an early deficit against Sehome, which scored in the first five minutes March 1.
“We continued to knock on the door until the end of the game but could not put another in the back of the net,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Anacortes 3, Blaine 0
Camryn Kerr scored two goals and Emma Foley had a goal and an assist as the Seahawks got the victory on Blaine’s new turf field March 3.
Kerr struck twice in the first half, including a goal assisted by Foley; Foley added a second-half goal assisted by McKenna to widen the Seahawks’ lead.
Hanson said in addition to those three players, Genna Oliver had a sterling game.
Eva Kephart was in goal for the shutout.
Anacortes 6, Nooksack Valley 0
Kerr had a first-half hat trick as the Seahawks rocketed to the win against Nooksack Valley on March 6.
Kayla Pierce assisted Kerr’s first goal, and Diziminowicz assisted the third.
Abby Schnabel, Ava Kephart and Foley each scored in the second half, and Kephart, Abby Schnabel and Claire Schnabel shared time in goal.
Volleyball
The volleyball team won one and lost two to drop to a record of 4-4 as of Saturday.
The girls played Monday at Blaine High School, but results were not available at press time. The girls host Noocksack Valley High School at 7 p.m. today and play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes 3, Sehome 0
The Mariners were no match for the Seahawks who cruised to victory 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 on March 2.
“Our defense kept the ball in play and allowed our hitters to get a strong attack,” said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp. “We had our best hitting performance of the season as a team.”
Joey Keltner led the Seahawks with 11 kills while Alyssa Kiser finished with six kills and Skyler Whisler had five.
Kenna Flynn fed a lot of those hungry hitters, finishing with 27 assists. She also was sharp from behind the service line where she had six aces.
Ferndale 3, Anacortes 1
The Seahawks dropped the match on March 4.
Lynden 3, Anacortes 0
The Lions swept the Seahawks on March 6.
Football
The football team fell in overtime last week to land at a record of 1-2.
Up next, it hosts Mount Baker at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nooksack Valley 24, Anacortes 21
The Pioneers kicked a field goal in overtime to beat the Seahawks on March 5.
Anacortes trailed 21-14 in the fourth quarter when quarterback Joseph Cutter teamed up with receiver Hayden John on an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Nooksack Valley then got a 32-yard field goal in overtime to win.
Cutter and John teamed up twice on touchdown passes. The other went for 40 yards in the third quarter to tie the game at 14.
Cutter passed for 182 yards and rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. He accounted for the Seahawks’ other touchdown on a 9-yard first-quarter run.
Cross Country
The cross country teams will compete at 3:30 p.m. today at Burlingt0n-Edison High School.
