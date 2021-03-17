Football
The Mount Baker High School football team rolled into Anacortes and defeated the Seahawks on March 11.
The Mountaineers left town with the 48-14 victory as the Seahawks fell to 1-3 on the season as of Monday.
Tuesday results against Blaine were not available at press time. The Seahawks host Meridian at 1 p.m. Saturday in their last game of the year.
Cross Country
The Anacortes High School cross country teams dominated March 10 in a clash with a county opponent at the Skagit Regional Airport trails.
The Seahawks had the top six boys’ runners and the top seven in the girls’ race against Burlington-Edison.
The top five boys on the 5,000-meter course were winner Alek Miller (16 minutes, 44 seconds), Ryan Horr (17:02), Blake Martens (17:29), Parker Mong (17:36) and Travis Laisure (17:52).
In the girls’ race, the top five included winner Jessica Frydenlund (18:59), Carolyn Chambers (20:26), Abigail Goodwin (20:35), Caitlin Brar (20:48) and Casey Lemrick (20:57).
Anacortes won the boys’ meet 15-50 and the girls’ 15-49.
Girls soccer
Anacortes High School girls’ soccer player Camryn Kerr has earned statewide recognition.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association selected Kerr as one of its Athletes of the Week for March 2-8.
Kerr was more than a dozen athletes selected for recognition for the third week of the prep season. The sophomore has a Skagit County-leading 14 goals this season.
The girls team picked up three more wins last week, to improve to a record of 7-2-1, as of Monday. Tuesday game results were not available at press time.
Anacortes 4,
Sedro-Woolley 0
The Anacortes High School girls’ soccer team has become stingy when it comes to allowing goals.
The Seahawks blanked the Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4-0 on Monday, March 8, their third clean sheet in a row.
Kerr scored a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second to complete the hat trick.
Kerr’s effort in the first half staked the Seahawks to a 2-0 lead, with both goals assisted by Emma Foley. Foley also assisted on Kerr’s goal in the second half.
“The Kerr, Foley forward duo was on point,” said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. “Outstanding performances by Erin Kennedy, an outside midfielder, and Cadence Lamphiear at outside left back.”
Kayla Pierce notched Anacortes’ final goal off an assist from Kennedy.
In goal, Ava Kephart and Claire Schnabel each played a half for the Seahawks.
Anacortes 4,
Bellingham 0
Four Seahawks scored Wednesday, March 10: Kerr, Foley, Kennedy and Sammy Dziminowicz.
Kennedy and Foley each contributed an assist and Kephart and Schnabel each spent a half in goal.
“The team played outstanding ball tonight. Our calm and collected possession game was a joy to see,” Hanson said.
Anacortes 2,
Oak Harbor
The Anacortes High School girls’ soccer team won its final home game and honored a classmate battling cancer.
The Seahawks overcame injuries and missing players to defeat Oak Harbor 2-1 on Saturday, March 13.
Every Anacortes player wrote “Aim for Andee” with a drawing of a heart on their forearm to support Andee Olivier in her fight against leukemia, Hanson said.
After Oak Harbor took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half, the Seahawks countered at the 30-minute mark with a goal by Foley. Abbey Plageman got the assist.
Kephart scored the game-winner in the second half on an assist by Digweed.
laire Schnabel was in goal for the Seahawks.
Hanson cited the “outstanding performances” by Morgan Berard, Ally Cutter and Cadence Lamphiear on the back line, and the “solid performances” of Kephart, Plageman, Digweed and Carolina Schwetz across the midline.
Volleyball
The Anacortes volleyball team picked up three more wins last week to improve to a record of 7-4, as of Monday. It will host Bellingham at 7 p.m. today and play at Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Anacortes 3, Blaine 0
The Seahawks won the match 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 Monday, March 8.
Alyssa Kiser led the Seahawks with eight kills. Joey Keltner had five kills to go along with four blocks and four aces and Kenna Flynn had 15 assists.
Ariana Bickley finished with four aces and was busy on the defensive side of the net where she tallied 10 digs. Lauren Long and Kendyl Flynn combined for 10 stuff blocks.
“It was a solid performance all around with strong serving and blocking combined with an effective offense by all of our hitters,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Anacortes 3, Nooksack Valley 2
Kiser had 22 kills and Flynn dished up 45 assists as the Seahawks held off a tough opponent for a win, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 14-25, 15-7 Wednesday, March 10.
“We were evenly matched against Nooksack Valley and it came down to which team was going to dig down in the fifth, make the least amount of errors and put the ball away,” Swapp said.
Skyler Whisler added 11 kills, Flynn had eight and Keltner added six. Bickley had 20 digs.
Anacortes 3, Sedro-Woolley 2
The Seahawks boosted their record to 7-4 with the five-set win over a fellow Skagit County team Saturday, March 13.
Girls Swimming
Anacortes came out on top in both matchups of the virtual dual against Sehome and Mount Vernon on March 10.
Anacortes swimmers Ashleigh Merrill and Annaly Ellis each won twice and the Seahawks beat Sehome 102-83 and defeated Mount Vernon 139-38.
Merrill won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.64 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 26.56. Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:11.78) and 500 freestyle (5:50.75). The Seahawks’ 400 relay team of Ellis, Merrill, Savannah Sparks and Sabine Hambleton won in 4:05.38.
