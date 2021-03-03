Anacortes picked up some more wins and a few losses in their second week of conference play. The athletes started practicing in early February, but the shortened seasons mean they only have a couple more weeks of play.
There is no postseason play this year.
Soccer
The Anacortes High School girls soccer team picked up a win and a tie last week to land on a record of 2-1-1 as of Feb. 26.
Monday results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Nooksack Valley High School at 1 p.m. Saturday and then host Bellingham High School at 7 p.m. March 10.
Anacortes 6, Mount Vernon 0
Anacortes soared Tuesday, Feb. 23, shutting out a Skagit County opponent.
Claire Schnabel and Ava Kephart each scored twice as the Seahawks beat Mount Vernon 6-0.
Schnabel scored twice in the first half, including one goal assisted by sister Abby Schnabel. Kephart scored twice in the second half, with both goals coming from just inside 20 yards.
Genna Oliver and Kayla Pierce both scored, with Abby Schnabel and Megan McKenna providing assists.
“We came ready to play and continue to grow as a team that desires to reach their goals,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Anacortes 1, Lynden Christian 1
The girls’ soccer team welcomed the Lynden Christian Lyncs to Rice Field on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Neither squad, however, could put the other away as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Camryn Kerr scored for Anacortes.
Cross Country
The Anacortes High School cross country teams finished head-to-head matchups Wednesday, Feb. 24, with another set of wins.
Seahawks runners grabbed the top six spots in the girls’ race and the top five in the boys’ race on their way to the team wins.
Jessica Frydenlund finished ahead of all girls’ runners in 19 minutes, 45 seconds on the 5,000-meter Northern State Recreation Area course as the Seahawks won 15-49.
Behind her were teammates Caitlin Brar (20:56), Abigail Goodwin (21:03), Casey Lemrick (21:36), Lily Carter (21:51) and Carolyn Chambers (22:02).
Alek Miller finished on top in the boys’ race (17:17) as the Seahawks won 15-45. Behind him were Ryan Horr (17:35), Sure Lai (17:46), Blake Martens (17:48) and Parker Mong (17:50).
Volleyball
The girls’ volleyball team picked up another win but lost twice to fall to a record of 3-2 as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
They play again at 2 p.m. Saturday and then at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Burlington-Edison 3, Anacortes 1
When Burlington-Edison and Anacortes clash in high school volleyball, it’s usually a highly contested match.
Monday, Feb. 22, was no different as the Tigers came away with a 25-21, 25-13, 16-25, 25-22 victory.
For Anacortes, Skyler Whisler had 10 kills, Joey Keltner six kills and five blocks, Alyssa Kiser 15 kills, and Kenna Flynn 39 assists.
Anacortes 3, Mount Vernon 2
The Seahawks came back from a two-set deficit to topple the Bulldogs 19-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9 Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Anacortes’ Alyssa Kiser finished with 12 kills while Skyler Whisler had 11.
Joey Keltner and Lauren Long each had seven, and Kendyl Flynn finished with five.
Kenna Flynn had 38 assists for the Seahawks.
“We had a balanced attack, spreading the ball to all of our hitters,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Lynden Christian 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks fell to 3-2 after a loss to the Lyncs Saturday, Feb. 27.
Lynden Christian won 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 despite six kills from the Seahawks’ Joey Keltner and 22 assists from Kenna Flynn.
Football
The football team fell to a record of 1-1 after being shut out by King’s High School Friday, Feb. 27. The Knights beat the Seahawks 45-0.
The boys host Nooksack Valley High School at 7 p.m. Friday and then Mount Baker High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
Swim
The girls’ swim and dive team had another virtual meet Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next is a virtual meet at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.