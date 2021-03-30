Boys golf
Anacortes finished last in its opening boys golf match at the Skagit Golf & Country Club Thursday, March 25.
Burlington-Edison finished with a score of 384, Sehome was second (408), followed by Ferndale (420), Oak Harbor (498), Mount Vernon (504) and Anacortes (508).
The contingent from Anacortes saw Bruce Gaddie lead the way with his round of 88. He was followed by Brendan Hodgson (92), Rowan Till (105), Coleman Goss (109) and Bridger Wakley (114).
The boys competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Girls golf
The girls golf team took on several other teams Thursday, March 25, but was unable to fill a full team of five golfers. The only two teams that did so were Burlington–Edison (which finished with a score of 298) and Oak Harbor (which finished with 309).
Emma Foley led Anacortes with her round of 67, followed by Morgan Berard (79) and Lauren Cambron (83).
The girls competed against several teams Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Softball
The girls played in a jamboree against Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, March 27. Jamborees do not impact the season’s overall standings.
They also played Mount Vernon Monday, but results were not available at press time.
The team takes on Mount Vernon High School again today at 4 p.m. at home. It hosts Sedro-Woolley at 10 a.m. Saturday and then Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Baseball
The boys competed in a jamboree, which does not impact conference standings, Saturday. They took on Lynden Christian Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, they host Nooksack Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Oak Harbor at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, and then compete at Mount Baker at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Track and Field
The team’s first meet is 3:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Sedro-Woolley.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team played its first game Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, it plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Meridian.
