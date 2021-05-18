Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team played Monday, but results were not available at press time. The team plays Squalicum High School at 7:15 p.m. Friday, then Meridian High at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The team hosts Squalicum at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, then Mount Baker at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Boys tennis
The boys tennis team plays at 4 p.m. today at Oak Harbor, hosts Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. Friday, plays at 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Lynden High School and hosts Bellingham High School at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Results of the team’s first match Tuesday were not available at press time.
Boys swimming
The boys will compete in their first meet at 2 p.m. today at Oak harbor, and a home meet at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Wrestling
The wrestling team will host its first meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
