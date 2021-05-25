Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team picked up two wins in its first two games of the season.
Monday game results were not available at press time.
The boys play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Mount Baker, then host Burlington-Edison at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. They will play at 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Mount Vernon and then host Lynden Christian High School at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.
Anacortes 68,
Oak Harbor 48
The Seahawks opened their season with a 20-point victory on the road Tuesday, May 18.
Cameron Berow hit three 3-pointers on his way to 14 points to lead Anacortes in scoring while Gaige Berow chipped in 12 points.
“The boys played with a ton of effort and enthusiasm,” said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. “Both Berow brothers had good games, and we thought it was one of Gaige’s better games of his high school career.”
Anacortes 70,
Squalicum 58
The Seahawks went on the road and got a win Friday, May 21.
Four players scored in double digits for the Seahawks: Treyton Wilbur (13), Alek Miller (13), Jase Frydenlund (12) and Michael Aggergaard (10).
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team brought home two wins last week to start the season off strong with a 2-0 record.
The girls host Mount Baker at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, then play at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Burlington-Edison before hosting Mount Vernon at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Anacortes 50,
Oak Harbor 28
Camryn Kerr led with 14 points, Katrina Hudson scored 10 and the Seahawks pulled away in the second half for a season-opening win Tuesday, May 18.
“We had nine people score and played good pressure defense in the second half to pull away with the win,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said.
Anacortes 50,
Squalicum 36
Katrina Hudson scored a team-high 15 points and the Seahawks outscored Squalicum 15-2 in the second quarter Saturday, May 22.
Camryn Kerr and Riley Pirkle each scored eight points for the Seahawks.
Boys tennis
The boys tennis team picked up a few wins in its first week of play.
Monday match results were not available at press time. The boys host Bellingham High School at 4 p.m. today and then Ferndale High School at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. They play at 4:30 p.m. at Squalicum on Wednesday, June 2.
Anacortes 5,
Burlington-Edison 2
The Seahawks swept the doubles with wins by Logan Hunter and Bridger Wakley, Gunner Hering and Cade McComber, and Will Waldrop and Hayden Long Tuesday, May 18.
Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols both won in singles.
Anacortes 7,
Sedro-Woolley 0
The Seahawks proved unbeatable at home against the Sedro-Woolley Cubs Friday, May 21.
In singles, the Seahawks swept with wins by Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-1), Ben Fountain (6-2, 6-1), Stephen Meyers (6-1, 6-4) and Collin Bunker (4-6, 6-3, 6-3).
In doubles, they were spotless with victories by the teams of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakley (6-1, 6-1), Hayden Long and Will Waldrop (6-4, 6-3), and Cade McOmber and Gunner Hering (6-0, 6-0).
Other sports
SWIMMING: The boys swim team competes at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at home and then again at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
WRESTLING: The Anacortes High School wrestling team competed in its first match Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, it will host Blaine at 6 p.m. Thursday and head to a multischool match at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Mount Baker High School.
BOWLING: The AHS girls bowler senior Lauren Harrison (a team of one this year) will compete at 3:15 p.m. today Squalicum, then host Mount Vernon at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Up next, the Seahawk will take on Mount Vernon again at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
