Cross country
The Anacortes girls cross country team continued its strong season Saturday, Oct. 30, as the Seahawks took first place in the Class 2A District 1 meet at Lakewood High School.
Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund finished first in the 5,000-meter race at 18:00.30, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Sonya Blycker of Cedarcrest (19:04.54).
In the team race, the Seahawks had 34 points to edge Sehome (37) for the championship. Among other Skagit County teams, Burlington-Edison was sixth (144) and Sedro-Woolley finished ninth (221).
Anacortes had five runners in the top 13 finishers. Casey Lemrick took fifth (19:20.41), Carolyn Chambers was sixth (19:24.76), Ally Cutter (19:39.10) was 10th, Caitlin Brar (19:43.73) was 12th and Abigail Goodwin (19:51.10) was 13th. Dylan Willingham (21:28.68) was 25th.
Anacortes finished sixth in the team race with 129 points. The Seahawks were led by Parker Mong (20th place, 16:50.6) and Travis Laisure (21st, 17:03.9).
Mong and Laisure will go to the state tournament, as will the girls team made up of Chambers, Cutter, Avery Fogle, Goodwin, Ashley MIllegan, Willingham, Brar, Frydenlund and Lemrick.
Swim
The girls swim and dive district competition is 2:45 p.m. Friday and 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Anacortes pool.
Squalicum 94,
Anacortes 86
The Seahawks kept it close, but the Storm hung on for the victory.
Anacortes’ Lindsay Brown won a pair of events, the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 20.84 seconds as well as the 100 butterfly (1:04.60).
Fiona Watkins won the 200 freestyle (2:07.85) and Annaly Ellis the 500 freestyle (5:51.43).
The Seahawks also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.41) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.97).
Girls soccer
The team ended its regular season 9-3-3, then shut out the Sedro-Woolley clubs in a Districts play-in game to make it to the disrict competition Saturday.
They lost their first game in districts but remained alive as of Monday. They played Cedarcrest on Tuesday, but results were not available as of press time.
Oak Harbor 1,
Anacortes 0
The Wildcats converted a penalty kick mere minutes into the match, and it stood as the game winner.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson described the loss as “heart-wrenching.”
“We controlled the ball, produced numerous shots and failed to capitalize,” Hanson said. “Emma Foley and Erin Kennedy worked tirelessly distributing and shooting.
“Sometimes the better team doesn’t win in soccer. It is behind us now, and we look forward to what is most likely a play-in game on Thursday at home.”
Anacortes 4,
Sedro-Woolley 0
The Seahawks shut out the Cubs in the District 2A Tournament play-in game Thursday, Oct. 28.
“We utilized many players who had been added to our roster from our junior varsity to bolster our numbers for district, and these players gained valuable experience and I’m proud of their play,” Hanson said.
Anacortes led 3-0 at halftime. Reese Morgenthaler scored off an assist by Emma Foley, Foley scored from just inside the 18-yard box and Bre Morgenthaler found the back of the net off a putback following a corner kick.
The Seahawks’ only goal in the second half came from Foley, with Reese Morgenthaler collecting the assist.
Sehome 3,
Anacortes 2
The Seahawks and Mariners fought through regulation and two overtimes before Sehome made three penalty kicks to Anacortes’ two to prevail in the 2A district match at Bellingham Saturday, Oct. 30.
Reese Morgenthaler gave Anacortes the lead with a goal in the first half. After Sehome took a 2-1 lead in he second half, Sammy Dizminowicz tied the match with a direct kick from 40 yards out, according tGretchen Hanson.
“As a seventh seed playing a second seed, it takes an entire team to produce the draw,” said Hanson, who also lauded the play of Seahawks goalkeeper Claire Schnabel.
Football
The AHS football team continued its winning streak Friday,Oct. 29, to put them at a record of 8-1.
It will host Nooksack Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
Anacortes 20,
Cascade 9
Jake Schuh rushed 153 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns.
Anacortes quarterback Rex Larson passed for 82 yards and one touchdown — a 32-yarder to Brock Beaner. Beaner had 103 yards rushing on 12 carries.
