Boys Tennis
The Anacortes High School boys tennis team keeps on winning and stood at a 12-0 record as of Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday results were not available at press time. The boys host Ferndale at 4 p.m. today and then head to the district tournament starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Oct. 17, 18 and 19.
Anacortes 4, Sehome 3
The Seahawks got the best of the Mariners in the Northwest Conference by sweeping the singles Monday, Oct. 3.
"Our singles guys really played well, not losing a set," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore.
Matthew Rutz won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1. Sawyer Nichols won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Colton Hong was victorious 6-4, 7-6(8-6) at No. 3 and Andrew Van Egdom won at No. 4, 7-6(9-7), 7-5.
"I thought Matthew really set the tone for the rest of the team," Moore said. "Sawyer played his best match as our No. 2. Colton, our freshman, at No. 3 showed so much growth and Andrew, our wizard, did what he does and grinded it out."
Anacortes 7, Oak Harbor 0
The Seahawks kept an undefeated streak going with another Northwest Conference win Friday, Oct. 7.
Notching singles wins were Hong, Sam Davis, Fletcher Olson and Bryan Brar.
The Seahawks won each of the seven matches in straight sets.
Girls Soccer
The girls soccer team earned a tie and a win last week to end up at a record of 4-1-4 overall and 1-0-3 in conference, as of Sunday. Monday results were not available at press time.
The girls play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sehome, then host Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, before playing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Lynden and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Lakewood.
The team's last regular season game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at home.
Anacortes 2, Burlington-Edison 2
The Burlington-Edison and Anacortes girls' soccer teams battled to a 2-2 draw on Monday, Oct. 3, in a Northwest Conference counter — the second time the Tigers and Seahawks have played to a tie this season.
Camryn Kerr staked the Seahawks to a 1-0 lead early in the match as she converted a pass from just outside the 18-yard box by Reese Morgenthaler.
Burlington-Edison got the equalizer minutes later when Liz Cisneros scored off an assist from Jasmine Hernandez.
The Seahawks took a 2-1 lead in the second half when Kerr struck again off an assist by Emma Foley.
"We battled hard and placed another beautiful ball in the back of their net," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson.
In the 70th minute, Anacortes keeper Claire Schnabel stopped a penalty kick. In the 74th minute, the Tigers got another opportunity from the spot, and Nyomie Schwetz made it count to tie the match.
"Outstanding play by center back Morgan Berard and Camryn Kerr who both played a tough 80 minutes of soccer," Hanson said.
"We knew it was likely to be a close match," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "These two teams know each other pretty well and are always motivated to play their best when facing the other team."
Anacortes 1, Meridian 0
One goal was enough for the Seahawks Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Kerr scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to give Anacortes the victory.
The Seahawks amassed 25 shots on goal, however, the Meridian keeper proved stingy and up to the challenge.
Coach Hanson highlighted the play of defender Ashlee Long.
Volleyball
The Anacortes volleyball team earned two more wins last week, to end up at a record of 4-7 overall and 4-5 in conference, as of Monday. The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
The team plays against several teams starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Burlington-Edison, then hosts Lynden Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Sehome at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. THe team plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Ferndale, before hosting Lynden at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Anacortes 3, Meridian 0
The Anacortes Seahawks hosted the Meridian Trojans on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a Northwest Conference volleyball match.
The Trojans returned home with a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 victory.
Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn had 12 kills and nine assists, Regan Hunt eight kills, and Pearl McFadyen 16 assists.
Anacortes 3, Mount Baker 0
The Seahawks swept the Northwest Conference match, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19, Thursday, Oct. 6.
Anacortes standouts included Flynn (10 kills, nine assists), McFadyen (13 assists), Hunt (five kills), Tatum Swapp (four kills, three blocks) and Reese Illston (22 digs).
Cross country
Anacortes senior Jessica Frydenlund placed first Oct. 5, in a four-team Northwest Conference cross country meet at Hillcrest Park.
The defending Class 2A state champion finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 14.31 seconds. She was 1 minute, 49 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Anacortes took the team title, placing ahead of Mount Vernon, Burlington-Edison and Oak Harbor.
Seahawks Carolyn Chambers, Casey Limmrick, Dylan Willingham and Abby Goodwin placed third through sixth, respectively.
In the boys' meet, Anacortes' Frank Peterson placed third to lead his team to a first-place finish. He finished in 18:31.07.
Teammates Jon Von Hagel and Dylan Rowell were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Later, Frydenlund took third in the girls' Elite race at the Hole in the Wall Invitational on Oct. 8.
The senior had a time of 17 minutes, 38.7 seconds on the 5,000-meter course to help her team to a ninth-place finish in the 19-team field.
Teammates Chambers was 35th (19:02.5) and Lemrick 56th (19:28.7).
The cross country team takes on the Skagit County Championships at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Northern State Recreational Area, then the Northwest Conference Championships starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Squalicum. The district meet is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Lakewood.
Girls Swim and Dive
The girls swim and dive won again last week, landing at a 5-0 record as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. The team hosts Oak Harbor at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and then competes at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, before hosting Squalicum at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Anacortes 119, Bellingham 59
Annaly Ellis and Lindsay Brown each won a pair of events for Anacortes in the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 6.
Ellis won the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 7.92 second and 500 freestyle in 5:46.78. Brown touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:17.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.