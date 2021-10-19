Volleyball
The volleyball team picked up two more wins last week for a record of 8-2 as of Sunday.
The team played Monday, but results were not available at press time. It hosts Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. today, plays at Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and hosts Squalicum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Anacortes 3,
Lynden Christian 0
The Seahawks swept the Lyncs 25-20, 25-23, 25-12 on Oct. 11.
Skyler Whisler finished with 13 kills for the Seahawks while Kendyl Flynn had 10 and Reese Illston five. Kenna Flynn had 23 assists, and Ariana Bickley had 27 digs.
“It was definitely a solid team effort tonight,” said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp.
Anacortes 3,
Nooksack Valley 1
The Anacortes High School volleyball team came away with a victory over Nooksack Valley Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Game scores were 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23.
Whisler led Anacortes with 21 kills and 15 digs, Kendyl Flynn had 11 kills, Bickley five aces and 28 digs, Reese Illston five kills and 14 digs, and Kenna Flynn 37 assists.
Boys tennis
The Anacortes boys tennis team got the best of Burlington-Edison on Oct. 11.
The Seahawks came away with the 4-3 victory, getting wins at Nos. 3 and No. 4 singles and Nos. 1 and No. 3 doubles.
In singles, Burlington-Edison’s Cobe Betz defeated Matthew Rutz 6-1, 6-4 at the top spot while Tiger teammate Donovan Hendrickson defeated Will Waldrop 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Andrew VanEgdom of Anacortes defeated Ian Powers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Fellow Seahawk Davis Fogle beat Brandon Mair 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sawyer Nichols and Bridger Wakely of Anacortes defeated Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Spencer Betz and Luke Granger of Burlington-Edison won 6-1, 6-3 over Stephan Meyers and Eli Hankey.
Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis of Anacortes notched the victory over Payson Atkinson and Caleb Cox at No. 3, 6-2, 7-6(8-6).
The boys ended their regular season last week. Those who qualify will participate in the post-season in the spring, alongside qualifying athletes from the girls team.
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team tied last week to land at a record of 7-1-3 as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The girls host Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Thursday and then play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, for their last game of the regular season.
Anacortes 0,
Lynden Christian 0
The Seahawks and Lyncs played to tie and Anacortes keeper Claire Schnabel collected the clean sheet.
“The Hawks distributed the ball,” said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hansen, “switching the point of attack often, but failed in shot attempts and finishing shots.”
The coach highlighted the play of Schnabel, saying she played well as a deep sweeper and protected the net in very wet, slick conditions.
Hansen also liked the efforts of her back line: Kaela Stevens, Sammy Dziminicowicz and Fai Puengpoh.
Girls swim
The girls host Ferndale at 2:55 p.m. today, then competes at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Sehome 107,
Anacortes 78
Sehome came out on top in the clash of Northwest Conference foes Oct. 12, despite Anacortes victories by Lindsay Brown in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.91), Annaly Ellis in the 500 freestyle (5:48.32), Sabine Hambleton in the 100 freestyle (58.99) and Jazmyn Capron in the 100 butterfly (1:08.84).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Brown, Ellis, Capron and Fiona Watkins won in 1:49.45.
Anacortes 123,
Oak Harbor 51
Capron, Brown and M.J. Anderson each won two individual events for the Seahawks on Oct. 14.
Capron won the 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 5.78 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 29.82; Brown won the 400 freestyle (5:00.62) and 1:16.04 in the 100 backstroke. Anderson won diving (120.85) and the 100 breaststroke (1:33.41).
