Tennis
The Anacortes High School tennis team earned a third-place finish at the Northwest 2A District Tournament last week.
Anacortes had a singles player and a doubles team advance into the semifinals on the first day of the tournament Oct. 18.
Matthew Rutz used a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jae Yoon Lee of Sehome and a 6-4, 6-0 win over Donovan Hendrickson of Burlington-Edison to earn his semifinal berth.
In doubles, the team of Bridger Wakely and Sawyer Nichols earned wins of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-2 to advance.
On the second day, Oct. 19, Rutz advanced to the championship match before losing 6-3, 6-3 to Zach Chai of Sehome.
That loss came on the heels of a hard-fought semifinal victory over Archbishop Murphy’s Cole Balen, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
In doubles, the Anacortes team of Wakely and Nichols lost their semifinal match 6-4, 6-4 to a duo from Bellingham, then earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over a pair from Archbishop Murphy.
On the final day of the tournament, Oct. 20, Rutz placed second in singles, while Wakely and Nichols were second in doubles.
Rutz won his final match against Balen 6-0, 6-2, while Wakely and Nichols finished with a 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over Thomas Mathews and Christian Grabau of Bellingham.
As a team, Anacortes placed third in the tournament.
Volleyball
The volleyball team picked up a win and a loss last week to put its record at 9-3 as of Monday.
Tuesday’s results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Squalicum at 7 p.m. Thursday and Lynden at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, for their final games of the regular season.
If they make it past districts, the state championship is Nov. 19-20 in Yakima.
Burlington-Edison 3,
Anacortes 0
Burlington-Edison topped Anacortes in a battle of two of the area’s top volleyball teams on Oct. 18.
Burlington-Edison came away with the 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-13 win.
Anacortes 3,
Sedro-Woolley 0
The Seahawks swept the Cubs on Oct. 20.
Cross country
Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund won the girls’ race in 18 minutes, 4.10 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, leading the Seahawks to the team title with a total of 34 points at the Northwest Conference meet on Oct. 20.
Behind Frydenlund was a pack of teammates that included Carolyn Chambers (sixth, 19:36.40), Casey Lemrick (seventh, 19:36.50), Caitlin Brar (eighth, 19:41.40), Abigail Goodwin (ninth, 19:51.40) and Ally Cutter (10th, 19:52.40).
The Anacortes boys’ team finished third with a team score of 105, while Sedro-Woolley was eighth (241), Mount Vernon ninth (243) and Burlington-Edison 13th (375).
Anacortes’ Parker Mong placed ninth (17:00.10).
The team’s final meet before state competition is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Football
It was another win for Anacortes football this year, meaning the team improved to a 7-1 record. The team will host Marysville Getchell High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The coaches say they are trying to line up a few more games before the end of the season.
Anacortes 28,
Chief Sealth 3
Anacortes’ Jake Schuh scored three touchdowns on Oct. 23.
The senior had 169 yards and two rushing touchdowns and caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Rex Larson passed for 191 yards and had scoring throws to Carson Portz and Schuh.
Portz finished with three catches for 81 yards, while Hayden John caught four passes for 61 yards.
