Girls swim and dive
The Anacortes High School girls swim and dive team picked up a win and a second-place finish last week. The girls compete at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bellingham and then host Sehome at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Anacortes 140,
Sedro-Woolley 34
Lindsay Brown, Annaly Ellis and M.J. Anderson each won two individual events in the Seahawks’ win over a county opponent.
Brown won the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.03) and 500 freestyle (5:44.15); Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:08.16) and 100 freestyle (1:02.40); and Anderson won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.18) and diving (99.30 points).
Northwest Conference Invitational
Annaly Ellis won two individual events Saturday to lead the Anacortes High School girls’ swim team to a second-place finish at the Northwest Conference Invitational Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Seahawks placed second to Sehome in the 10-team meet.
Ellis won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 9.57 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:49.14).
Others to win individual events were Anacortes’ Lindsay Brown (1:13.62 in the 100 breaststroke) and Sabine Hambleton (58.92 in the 100 freestyle).
Brown and Hambleton also teamed with Fiona Watkins and Jazmyn Capron to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.20) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.47).
Others to place in the top three of individual events were Brown (second in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.08), Watkins (third in the 50 freestyle in 27.05 and third in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.28), Hambleton (third in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.41), and Burlington-Edison’s Suhani Karwal (third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.07).
Cross country
The Anacortes girls’ cross country team took the small schools title behind a school-record time from Jessica Frydenlund at the Marysville Twilight Invitational on Oct. 2.
The junior placed first in the division with a time of 18 minutes, 1 second on a 5,000-meter course at Cedarcrest Golf Course.
She was followed by teammates Casey Lemrick (10th, 19:49), Caitlin Brar (11th, 19:50), Carolyn Chambers (13th, 19:55), Ally Cutter (14th, 19:57), Abigail Goodwin (18th, 20:15) and Dylan Willingham (42nd, 21:20).
In the small school boys’ race, Parker Mong led Anacortes to a fifth-place finish by taking 26th in 17:20.
The team competes in Mount Vernon today and then in the Skagit County championship on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Volleyball
The Anacortes volleyball team won big and lost big last week to end up at a 4-2 record as of Sunday.
The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They host Blaine at 7 p.m. Thursday and several opponents at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Anacortes 3,
Mount Vernon 0
The Seahawks swept the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 Monday, Sept. 27.
Skyler Whisler had 14 kills for the Seahawks while Kendyl Flynn had seven kills and 27 assists.
Ryan Holt had five kills for the Bulldogs while Libby Whiton finished with 13 digs.
Ferndale 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
The Seahawks were swept 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 Thursday, Sept. 30.
Anacortes’ Kenna Flynn finished the match with 22 assists while Kendyl Flynn had five and Skyler Whisler 14. Ariana Bickley collected 11 digs.
Girls Soccer
The Seahawks, who won one and tied one last week, are 5-1-1 overall, as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. Next, they host Blaine at 6 p.m. Thursday and then Squalicum at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anacortes 1,
Mount Vernon 0
Emma Foley scored a first-half goal, converting a one-on-one opportunity, and Claire Schnabel was in goal for the shutout Sept. 28.
Faye Lopez turned in a crucial performance off the bench in the win over Mount Vernon, Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said
Anacortes 1,
Ferndale 1
The Seahawks and Golden Eagles each scored in the second half as the match ended in a tie on Sept. 30.
Sammy Dziminowicz scored off a free kick from distance to give the Seahawks the lead. Ferndale countered when an Anacortes defender lost the ball and the Golden Eagle — left one-on-one with the keeper — put it into the net.
Hanson said Kaela Stevens played an outstanding game at right outside back on defense and offensively, distributed the ball to target players.
“Morgan Berard had a solid game as a central mid holding our middle defensively,” Hanson added. “Forward Hannah Pilon created havoc for Ferndale’s defensive line.”
Football
Another win means the Anacortes football squad improved to a 4-1 record.
The team hosts Ingraham High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
Anacortes 48,
Bellingham 0
Rex Larson passed for 248 yards and Jake Schuh rushed for 184 yards on 29 carries Friday, Oct. 1.
Larson completed 16 of 26 passes and had three touchdown passes. Schuh had three rushing touchdowns.
Hayden John led Anacortes in receiving with seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Boys tennis
The boys competed several times last week and again Monday, but results were not available at press time. They play at 4 p.m. Friday in Mount Vernon, then host Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, and Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Their final match is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bellingham.
