Cross Country
At the Skagit County Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 17, Anacortes won the girls’ title with 32 points and four of the top seven runners; the Seahawks’ last team title came in 2016.
Sedro-Woolley’s Rafe Holz was the only runner this year to break 16 minutes. He finished ahead of Anacortes’ Alek Miller (16:28).
Kameryn Burton (19:26), a freshman from Sedro-Woolley, bested competitors including second-place finisher Caitlin Brar of Anacortes (19:35) and fifth-place finisher Jessica Frydenlund of Anacortes (20:19).
The sixth- and seventh-place finishers also hailed from Anacortes; they were Jenny Hanson (20:21) and Abigail Goodwin (20:34).
“We had a lot of kids run significantly faster than last year, and we had a few kids running their first county meet and they did great,” Seahawks coach Brad Templeton said.
The team is competing today in the Northwest Conference meet in Bellingham Qualified runners will compete in the district championship on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Girls swimming
The girls swimming team continued its undefeated season with two wins last week. The team competes at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sehome, and a district dive competition is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Anacortes 127.5, Bellingham 57.5
Hailey Claridge, Lindsay Brown and Ashleigh Merrill each won multiple events as the Seahawks won the Northwest Conference meet Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Claridge won the 200 freestyle (2:06.97) and 500 freestyle (5:45.78); Brown won the 200 individual medley (2:19.10) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.18); and Merrill won the 50 freestyle (26.70) and 100 freestyle (58.33).
Anacortes 133, Ferndale 46
The Golden Eagles were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 17.
Anacortes Fiona Watkins won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 33.59 seconds.
Lindsay Brown won the 50 freestyle (28.09) and 100 backstroke (1:10.64).
In diving, Teja Rasmussen and Elizabeth Koals took first and second.
Hailey Claridge won the 100 freestyle (58.44) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.22.), while Maia Stovel won the 100 butterfly (1:14.65) and Lauren McClintock won the 500 freestyle (5:47.65).
The Seahawks swept the relays, winning the 200 medley (2:02.79) and 200 freestyle (1:50.70).
Volleyball
Anacortes picked up one win and one loss last week, to settle at a record of 3-6 in league and 3-7 overall, as of Monday. Tuesday results weren’t available at press time.
The girls host Bellingham at 7 p.m. Thursday and then Blaine at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Anacortes 3, Lakewood 0
Kenna Flynn provided 26 assists and five aces as the Seahawks won the Northwest Conference matchup 25-16, 25-11, 25-18.
Alyssa Kiser had seven kills, Aynslee King had 12 kills and Adriana Bickley had 15 digs for the Seahawks (3-5 conference, 3-6 overall).
Lynden 3, Anacortes 0
The Lions downed the Seahawks 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 in the Northwest Conference match Thursday, Oct. 17.
Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said the Seahawks performed well against an athletic Lynden squad.
King and Kiser had five kills each for the Seahawks; Flynn had 18 assists.
Girls soccer
After two losses last week, the Anacortes girls soccer team dropped to a record of 3-5-2 in league and 5-6-2 overall as of Monday morning. Monday night results were not available at press time. They will host Bellingham at 7 p.m. today in their last home game of the season and then play at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Squalicum.
Lakewood 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks fell behind early in the Northwest Conference game and never recovered Tuesday, Oct. 15.
“It was a tough loss,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “They got us back on our heels, and we just couldn’t recover.”
Hanson said Genna Oliver played well from her center midfielder position, as did Abby Hylton at attacking mid.
Lynden 1, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks came out on the short end of a physical Northwest Conference match Thursday, Oct. 17.
“We had four concussions,” Hanson said. “That just goes to show the physicality of the game. But I’m proud of how my team played.”
The Lions scored midway through the first half.
Boys tennis
The boys tennis team finished its regular season last week with a record of 3-5 in league and 7-7 overall. For those qualified, district play continued Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Burlington-Edison 6, Anacortes 1
With district competition looming, Burlington-Edison wrapped up their regular season with the Northwest Conference win Monday, Oct. 14.
Matthew Rutz collected the Seahawks’ only win at No. 2 singles, defeating Cobe Betz 7-5, 6-2.
Josh Fox of Burlington-Edison beat Anthony Anderson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3, and the Tigers’ Caleb Cox rallied to beat Hayden Long 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, the team of Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry of Burlington-Edison began the sweep at the No. 1 spot by defeating Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
At No. 2, Burlington-Edison’s Gavin Baker and Conrad Brown beat Anacortes’ Gunner Herring and Will Waldrop 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
The Tigers’ Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer finished the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kyle Smolsnik and Cade McOmber.
Bi-District 2A Tournament
It was a bumpy start for local prep tennis players Friday, Oct. 18, in the Bi-District 2A Tournament at Skagit Valley College.
Several local players won first-round matchups, only to fall in the loser-out second round.
In the first round, Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-0) won, as did Ben Fountain (6-2, 6-2) and Anthony Anderson (7-6, 6-3).
Each player lost in the following round.
Football
The boys played a junior varsity game Monday, but results were not available at press time. They play their final varsity game at 7 p.m. Friday at Coupeville and their final junior varsity game at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
