Volleyball
The Anacortes High School volleyball team fell once and won once last week to settle at a record of 2-1 as of Monday. The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, they host Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, and then play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Ferndale.
Meridian 3,
Anacortes 0
Meridian High School proved too tough to handle Monday, Sept. 13, for the Anacortes volleyball team as Meridian won 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.
Skyler Whisler had seven kills and 17 digs, and Tori Anthony added five kills and four blocks for the Seahawks.
Anacortes 3,
Mount Baker 0
Skyler Whisler had eight kills, Kendyl Flynn served six aces and provided four kills, and Kenna Flynn notched 17 assists as the Seahawks improved to 2-1 with the 25-4, 25-11, 25-14 victory Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Girls swim
The girls swim team brought home two victories last week in their first matches of the year. Up next, the team hosts Mount Vernon at 2:55 p.m. Thursday and then Sedro-Woolley at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Anacortes 120,
Burlington-Edison 37
Fiona Watkins and Lindsay Brown each won two individual events Tuesday, Sept. 14, helping the Anacortes girls’ swim team to a 120-37 win over Burlington-Edison.
Watkins won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 11.20 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.28), while Brown won the 100 butterfly (1:03.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.24).
Each also swam on two winning relay teams — Watkins the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay and Brown the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Anacortes 106,
Lynden 59
Annaly Ellis and Lindsay Brown each won two individual races to boost the Seahawks to the win.
Brown won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 49.18 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:28.81. Ellis won the 50 freestyle (28.34) and 100 freestyle (1:02.84).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Watkins, Mica Gold, Ellis and Sabine Hambleton won in 1:59.88, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Watkins, Hambleton, Ellis and Brown won in 4:13.81.
Cross country
The Seahawks glided to victory in both the boys’ and girls’ 5,000-meter races during a meet with Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The Seahawks had six of the top seven finishers in the girls’ race: winner Jessica Frydenlund (18 minutes, 52 seconds), third-place finisher Casey Lemrick (20:29), fourth-place finisher Carolyn Chambers (20:31) and fifth-place finisher Abigail Goodwin (21:18).
The Seahawks girls team won with 19 team points. Oak Harbor (51) was second and Sedro-Woolley (65) third.
Parker Mong’s second-place finish (17:33) led three Seahawks in the top five of the boys’ race, ahead of fourth-place finisher Ethan Miller (17:48) and fifth-place finisher John-Fritz VonHagel (17:50.4).
For the boys, the Seahawks won with 28 team points to get past Oak Harbor (35) and Sedro-Woolley (74).
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team picked up two more wins, including a forfeit, last week to remain undefeated this season with a record of 4-0.
Up next, the team will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sehome High School and will host Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Anacortes 3,
Meridian 1
The Seahawks remained undefeated behind a pair of goals from Camryn Kerr, and a goal and an assist from Erin Kennedy Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Hannah Pilon and Reese Morgenthaler also provided assists for the Seahawks and Claire Schnabel was in goal.
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said Kennedy and Sammy Dziminowicz turned in strong play from their center-mid positions.
Anacortes 1,
Mount Baker 0
The Seahawks won by forfeit Thursday, Sept. 16.
Football
The Seahawks improved to 2-1 with a 49-34 win over the Shorecrest Scots Friday, Sept. 17.
The will host Cedar Park Christian School at 7 p.m. Friday.
Boys Tennis
The boys tennis team competed three times last week, but results were not available.
The team hosts Lynden at 4 p.m. today, plays at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Squalicum and then hosts Sehome at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
