Football
The Seahawks boosted their start to 3-1 with the high-scoring shutout Friday, Sept. 24. They beat Cedar Park Christian 55-0.
“It was so awesome to be playing on our own field in front of our community, family and friends,” Coach Justin Portz said in an email. “The atmosphere was electric. The band and cheerleaders were amazing and the students were going wild all night. That is what Friday night lights is all about, and I’m glad that our hard-working student athletes finally got to play in front of their home crowd.”
The game was senior night, so the team honored its football and cheer seniors.
“The game was a combination of explosive plays on offense and defensive dominance by the Seahawks,” Portz said. “Rex Larson completed 20 of 25 passes for 253 yards and 5 touchdowns. Hayden John caught 4 passes for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carson Portz caught 10 passes for 83 yards and 1 touchdown. Jake Schuh only carried the ball 4 times for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns while also catching 1 pass for 30 yards and a touchdown. Jake also intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Overall the Seahawks had 435 yards of offense while also getting all of their JV players into the game.”
The Cedar Park team only earned two first downs in the entire game, Portz said. The defense was led by Chase Moehl, Garrett Bickley, Jason Pedrizco, Lucca Dumas and Liam Ufkes as well as our linebacking core of Adriaan Castro and Tony Rios. The team next competes at 8 p.m. Friday in Bellingham.
Cross country
The Anacortes girls cross-country team proved to be speedy on its home course Wednesday, Sept. 22, as it raced against a pair of opponents.
The Seahawks had the top six runners as they sailed to victory over Lakewood and Mount Vernon.
Junior runner Jessica Frydenlund led the way with a winning time of 20 minutes, 26 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. She was joined in the top five by Casey Lemrick (21:07.09), Carolyn Chambers (21:07.29), Caitlin Brar (21:08) and Ally Cutter (21:13).
The Seahawks scored 15 team points to get past Lakewood (53) and Mount Vernon (71).
In the boys’ race, Mount Vernon’s Sean Cowan was the fastest local runner with a fourth-place finish in 17:49. Anacortes’ Wolfgang Strohschein finished ninth (18:52). Lakewood was the meet’s overall winner with the top three runners and 18 points; Anacortes and Mount Vernon each scored 55.
The Anacortes team heads to the Twilight Invite at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Marysville and then competes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Mount Vernon.
Girls swim and dive
Annaly Ellis and Fiona Watkins won two individual events each Thursday, Sept. 23, as the Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team sprinted to victory over a county opponent.
Ellis won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 12.68 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:11.59 as the Seahawks beat Mount Vernon 122-51. Watkins won the 50 freestyle in 27.15 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.81.
Ellis was part of the Seahawks’ winning 400 freestyle relay team (4:27.62) that included Lindsay Brown, Mica Gold and Jazmyn Capron. The 200 medley relay team of Sabine Hambleton, Silvia Ellis, Watkins and Capron won in 2:11.72, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Hambleton, Watkins, Annaly Ellis and Brown won in 1:53.79.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. The team competes again at an NWC invitational at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home.
Volleyball
The girls competed Monday, but results were not available at press time. They play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Ferndale and then at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Lakewood.
Anacortes 3, Sehome 0
Kendyl Flynn had six kills, eight aces and two blocks, Kenna Flynn notched 20 assists and three kills, and the Seahawks authored a comeback in the first set on their way to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 victory Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Skyler Whisler had six kills, Ariana Bickley had six aces and Tori Anthony had six kills for the Seahawks (3-1).
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team suffered its first loss last week, to end the week with a 4-1 record. Tuesday results were not available at press time. They play at 4 p.m. Thursday in Ferndale and then at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Lakewood.
Sehome 4, Anacortes 2
The Mariners handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season despite goals from Camryn Kerr and Sammy Dziminowicz Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Coach Gretchen Hanson said she continues to be impressed with her team’s mental fortitude as the Seahawks turned in a hard-fought effort despite a 4-0 halftime deficit.
“Half the team has never played at the varsity level,” she said. “They were challenged, met failure and turned it into growth and success in this half.”
Brooklyn Brichta provided an assist for the Seahawks (3-1, 4-1) and Dziminowicz scored off a corner kick from Erin Kennedy.
Hanson said Kennedy, Dziminowicz and Reese Morgenthaler played especially well.
Boys Tennis
The boys tennis team competed several times last week and again Monday, but results were not available.
Up next, they host multiple opponents at 4 p.m. today and then travel to compete at 4 p.m. Thursday in Ferndale and at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in Sedro-Woolley.
