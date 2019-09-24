Volleyball
The Anacortes High School volleyball team took a couple of losses last week to drop to a record of 0-1 in league and 0-2 overall as of Monday.
The girls played against Mount Baker on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
They play Lynden Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Quincy for the Quincy Invitational Volleyball Tournament, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Coupeville 3, Anacortes 1
The Coupeville volleyball team proved to be a tough foe Tuesday, Sept. 17, for the Anacortes Seahawks.
Alyssa Kiser had 21 kills and Kenna Flynn had 36 assists for the Seahawks, but they couldn’t get past the Wolves in a 3-1 Coupeville victory.
Coupeville won 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17.
“Coupeville served tough, and we had a hard time with our pass. We had a hard time getting into our offense,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Aynslee King added eight kills for the Seahawks.
Sehome 3, Anacortes 1
Flynn had 30 assists and Ariana Bickley had 21 digs for Anacortes, but Sehome won 21-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21 Thursday, Sept. 19.
“It was a good battle. It was back and forth the whole match,” Swapp said.
Kiser had eight kills, and King and Lauren Long each had five kills.
Girls swimming
The Anacortes High School girls swimming team won its first meet of the season Sept. 17, topping Lynden 122-54 for a Northwest Conference win.
Lauren McClintock claimed a pair of victories for Anacortes, winning the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke. In the butterfly, she won in 1 minute, 8 seconds and won in 1:04.05 in the backstroke.
In the 200 freestyle, Annaly Ellis won for the Seahawks (2:19.07), while Haley Claridge won the 200 individual medley in 2:24.05. Lindsey Brown finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.59.
The Seahawks won both relays, taking the 200 medley in 2:10.91 and the 400 freestyle in 4:13.44.
The team competed against Burlington-Edison Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
The team’s next meet is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sedro-Woolley.
Girls soccer
Picking up a tie and a loss, the AHS girls found themselves at a record of 0-1-1 in league and 2-2-1 overall as of Monday morning.
The girls played Monday afternoon, but results were not available at press time.
They play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lynden Christian and then host Meridian at 7 p.m. Monday.
Anacortes 1, Blaine 1
Erin Kennedy and Ellison Kephart connected Tuesday, Sept. 17, to boost the Anacortes girls’ soccer team to a tie with a tough opponent.
Kephart headed in a Kennedy free kick as the Seahawks earned a 1-1 draw with Blaine.
Kennedy was about 35 yards out when she took her free kick.
“It was a great far-post ball … beautiful,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said. “I’m proud of the way they’ve
been learning the formation, and I’m impressed with the way they kept their formation.”
She said Claire Schnabel played well in goal for the Seahawks.
Sehome 4, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks were shut out by the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game Thursday, Sept. 19.
Hanson said her goalie, Schnabel, made some great saves.
Boys tennis
The boys competed Monday, but results were not available at press time.
They play at 5 p.m. today at Squalicum and then host Ferndale at 4 p.m. Friday and Sehome at 4 p.m. Monday.
Bellingham 7, Seahawks 0
The Red Raiders swept the Northwest Conference contest Monday, Sept. 16.
Anacortes 6, Lynden 1
The Anacortes boys’ tennis team brushed aside Lynden 6-1 Friday behind a sweep of doubles Friday, Sept. 20.
In doubles, the Seahawks teams of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely (6-3, 6-7, 6-2) won, as did Will Waldrop and Gunner Hering (6-3, 6-7, 6-3), and Cade McOmber and Colin Bunker (2-6, 7-5, 11-9).
In singles, Anacortes’ Ben Fountain won 6-4, 6-0, Anthony Anderson won 6-3, 6-0, and Matthew Rutz won 6-3, 6-0.
“The boys competed very well today,” Seahawks coach Brad Moore said in an email. “We won every three-set match and we improved every set.”
Cross country
The cross country team will compete at Meridian at 4 p.m. today.
Anacortes, Burlington-Edison at Lakewood
Two Anacortes runners landed in the top four of the girls’ race Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Sophomore Caitlin Brar finished second (20 minutes, 15.5 seconds) on the 5,000-meter course, while teammate Jessica Frydenlund (21:08.6) was fourth.
Anacortes junior Alek Miller (17:03.4) was third in the boys’ race. Teammate Ryan Horr was sixth (17:50).
Three-Course Challenge
Anacortes’ Caitlin Brar placed fifth in her race at an event that hosts runners on courses of different lengths and difficulty Saturday, Sept. 21 in Warrenton, Oregon.
Brar finished the 5,000-meter hard course in 23 minutes, 51 seconds.
Also in girls’ races, Jessica Frydenlund placed seventh (22:56) on the 5,000-meter moderate course, and Abigail Goodwin placed 10th (19:55) and Olivia Feist 11th (19:57) on the 4,500-meter easy course.
In boys’ races, Anacortes’ Alek Miller was eighth on the 4,500-meter easy course (15:29).
The Seahawks won their division in both the boys’ and girls’ classifications.
