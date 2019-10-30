Girls swim
The Anacortes girls swim team is still undefeated after another win last week. The “B” Championships (for those who have not yet qualified for districts) are at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Districts start on Nov. 8.
Anacortes 115, Sehome 71
Lindsay Merrill, Hailey Claridge and Ashley Brown each won two events for the Seahawks Thursday, Oct. 24.
Merrill claimed the top spot in the 50 freestyle (26.28) and 100 freestyle (57.73), Claridge won the 200 freestyle (2:07.06) and 100 backstroke (1:03.76) and Brown won the 200 individual medley (2:21.37) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.53).
Volleyball
The Anacortes High School volleyball team is 4-7 in league and 4-8 overall as of Monday, after one win and one loss last week.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Their final regular game of the season is 7 p.m. Thursday at Squalicum.
Ferndale 3, Anacortes 1
The Seahawks started off strong but faltered Tuesday, Oct. 22, as the Golden Eagles held them off 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 in a Northwest Conference match.
“We played really well for about the first set and a half,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said. “Then Ferndale set up a big block, and we had a tough time getting around them.”
Alyssa Kiser had seven kills, Aynslee King had five kills and six blocks, and Kenna Flynn had 25 assists.
Anacortes 3, Bellingham 0
Ariana Bickley had 20 digs, Flynn provided 28 assists and Kiser had nine kills as the Seahawks won 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 Thursday, Oct. 24. King added eight kills.
Cross country
Anacortes’ Alek Miller finished eighth in the 5,000-meter with a time of 16 minutes, 13 seconds at the Northwest Conference Championships Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Civic Stadium.
Anacortes sophomore Caitlin Brar finished second in the girls’ race (18:42) behind Bellingham’s Lii Lackland Henry (18:14).
District competition starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at South Whidbey High School for those qualified.
Anyone qualifying for state will compete starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
Girls soccer
The girls lost one and tied one last week to near the season’s end 3-6-3 in league and 5-7-3 overall as of Monday morning.
Results of Monday’s final regular season game were not available at press time.
District play starts Thursday at Liberty High School for qualifying teams.
Ferndale 2, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks played tough against the Golden Eagles Tuesday, Oct. 22.
“We held them scoreless for 60 minutes. We battled hard,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said. “We were countering and had some great movement down the field.”
Hanson said Jenna Oliver had a great performance in the midfield for Anacortes.
Anacortes 0, Bellingham 0
The Seahawks managed a tie while playing their second game in 48 hours.
“It was a battle. The girls had tired legs,” Hanson said. “Claire Schnabel, our freshman goalkeeper, had an outstanding game with some amazing saves.”
Football
The Anacortes junior varsity football team topped Cedarcrest 42-0 Monday, Oct. 21, to add another win to its record, which also includes victories at the varsity level.
Monday results from Squalicum were not available at press time.
The Seahawks next play at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Lynden, in their last game of the season.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.