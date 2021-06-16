Boys tennis
The Anacortes High School boys tennis team fell twice last week, first to Mount Vernon and then to Burlington-Edison.
Monday’s results were not available at press time. The boys host Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. Thursday for their final match of the year.
Mount Vernon 4,
Anacortes 3
“Anacortes was a tough competitor,” said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. “Both teams had to work hard and play strong tennis to get their wins.”
Burlington-Edison 4,
Anacortes 3
Anacortes fell to a county rival Wednesday, June 10, by a single match. The Seahawks lost to Burlington-Edison 4-3 behind two wins each in singles and doubles.
The Anacortes duo of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team took another loss, but also won to set their record to 7-2 as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. Up next, the Seahawks host Bellingham for their final season game at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Lynden 73,
Anacortes 30
Anacortes scored no double-digit points in any quarter and had no player score more than six points Thursday, June 10.
Anacortes 68,
Sedro-Woolley 54
Braden Thomas and Michael Aggergaard each scored 16 points as the Seahawks overcame a slow start Saturday, June 12.
Alek Miller scored 13 points and Gaige Berow added 10 for the Seahawks.
“Shot selection and execution wasn’t great in the first half and was a lot better in the second half. Michael and Braden found their stroke with most of the passes coming from (Jase) Frydenlund,” Seahawks coach Brett Senff said.
Boys swim and dive
The Anacortes boys swim and dive team picked up another win last week.
The team will compete in its final match of the year Thursday at home.
Anacortes 121,
Sehome 57
Peter Foote won two individual events as the Seahawks beat the Mariners Wednesday, June 9.
Foote won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 1.58 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (56.63).
Other Anacortes competitors to win individual events were Zachary Harris (200 individual medley, 2:09.97); Noah Masten (50 freestyle, 24.32); Fletcher Olson (diving, 170.50 points); Ryan Horr (500 freestyle, 4:54.26); and Will McClintock (100 backstroke, 57.98).
Anacortes won two of the three relays.
Wrestling
The wrestling team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. It will participate in its final match at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lynden High School.
Girls basketball
The girls host Sedro-Woolley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and play at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Bellingham High School.
