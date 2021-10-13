Football
The Anacortes High School football team rolled to victory Saturday, Oct. 9, and shut out Ingraham 36-0 in the process.
Jake Schuh ran for 145 and two touchdowns, Rex Larson threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Seahawks beat Ingraham.
Schuh got his total on 15 carries, Larson went 13-for-16 for 142 yards passing, and Adrian Castro scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble return.
Chase Moehl had the sack and forced fumble that led to Castro’s touchdown as the Seahawks improved to 5-1.
The bosy next play at 7 p.m. Friday at Cedarcrest and then host Chief Sealth High School at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Boys Tennis
The Seahawks got the best of the Cubs Monday, Oct. 4.
Anacortes’ Sawyer Nichols won at No. 1 singles over Owen Vellegas 6-1, 6-4, while teammate Will Waldrop was victorious at the No. 2 spot 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 over Gibson Griffin. Tyler Bauman kept the Seahawk wins coming at No. 4 by defeating Connor Gibson 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson won at No. 2 doubles, defeating Andrew Bates and Billy Neeld 6-1, 6-2, while Andrew VanEgdom and Davis Fogle beat Sedro-Woolley’s Otto Tesarik and Fionn Cocheba 6-0, 6-3.
The boys played several more times, including Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available.
Their final match is at 4 p.m. today at Bellingham.
Girls soccer
The AHS girls soccer team picked up a tie and a couple wins last week to improve to a 7-1-2 record overall and a 6-1-2 record in conference, as of Sunday.
Tuesday results were not available.
Up next, they host Nooksack at 7 p.m. Thursday, then play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes 1,
Lakewood 1
The Seahawks and Cougars tied Monday, Oct. 4.
Anacortes took the lead in the first half when Reese Morgenthaler hit the back of the net off the dribble from 18 yards out.
“It was the sister duo tonight,” said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. “Breann Morgenthaler played an outstanding game at right midfielder and Reese (Morgenthaler) willingly switched to forward to fulfill a need and came through with a goal. She worked hard to produce all night.”
Lakewood got the equalizer in the second half.
Anacortes 2,
Blaine 1
The Seahawks got a pair of goals from Emma Foley Thursday, Oct. 7.
Foley’s second strike came in the second half off an assist from Sammy Dziminowicz. Foley’s first goal came off a pass from Reese Morgenthaler.
“Emma was our firepower up front,” Hanson said. “An unfortunate ricochet off our keeper and a late goal by the Borderites made the last 10 minutes a little exciting.”
Anacortes 3,
Squalicum 0
The Seahawks beat the Storm Saturday, Oct. 9.
Foley, Gessica Oliver and Reese Morgenthaler had goals, while Claire Schnabel recorded the shutout in goal.
Coach Gretchen Hanson noted strong play from Oliver and Morgenthaler in a match that was played in rain and wind.
Volleyball
The Anacortes volleyball team picked up a couple wins last week, to land at a record of 6-2 as of Sunday.
The girls played Monday, but results were not available at press time. They host Nooksack Valley at 7 p.m. today, then play at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Burlington before hosting Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Anacortes 3,
Lakewood 0
The Seahawks swept the Cougars 25-9, 25-20, 25-12 Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Skyler Whisler finished the match with 20 kills, Kendyl Flynn had nine, and Tori Anthony added three. Kenna Flynn kept busy feeding those hitters with 31 assists. Ariana Bickley collected 31 digs.
Anacortes 3,
Blaine 0
The Seahawks raised their record to 6-2 with the 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 victory Thursday, Oct. 7.
“It was a solid performance all around for Anacortes on defense and offense,” said Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp.
Whisler led Anacortes with 11 kills, Kendyl Flynn finished with nine kills, and Kenna Flynn had five kills and 29 assists.
Cross country
The Seahawks won both sides of the meet in impressive fashion against Meridian, Mount Vernon Christin and Burlington-Edison on, Oct. 6.
Anacortes captured the boys’ meet with 39 points, followed by Meridian with 40, Mount Vernon Christian with 66 and Burlington-Edison with 96.
The Anacortes girls ran a near-flawless race, finishing with 20 points. Burlington-Edison was next with 52 points and Meridian had 68.
Parker Mong won the boys’ race for Anacortes in 17:17 while the Seahawks’ Jessica Frydenlund won the girls’ meet in 18:01.
Behind Mong were Anacortes teammates John-Fritz VonHagel (eighth, 17:52), Travis Laisure (ninth, 17:56) and Michael Hanrahan (10th, 18:02).
Not far behind their top-placing Anacortes teammate Frydenlund, Casey Lemrick crossed the line in third (20:07), followed by Carolyn Chambers (20:08) in fourth, Caitlin Brar (20:18) in fifth and Abigail Goodwin (20:21) in seventh.
Then, at the Hole in the Wall Invitational Saturday, Oct. 9, Frydenlund led the Anacortes girls’ team to a victory in the gold division.
Frydenlund won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 43.8 seconds as the Seahawks won with 92 team points. Fellow Seahawks runner Lemrick placed 15th (19:17.6).
On the boys’ side, Anacortes runner Zephy Blee finished 18th (18:50.4) in the silver division race.
The Skagit County championship is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Girls swim
The girls swim team recorded another win last week. Tuesday results were not available.
The team competes at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oak Harbor and then hosts Ferndale at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Anacortes 109,
Bellingham 50
Lindsay Brown, Fiona Watkins and Annaly Ellis each won a pair of events for the Seahawks on Oct. 7.
Brown won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 24.06 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.57.
Watkins touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (27.01) and 100 freestyle (59.66). Ellis finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:16.31) and 500 freestyle (5:53.75).
