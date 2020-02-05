Boys basketball
The boys picked up a win Jan. 28 and took a loss Jan. 30, but flooding postponed a game against Ferndale. That game will be made up Feb. 10. The boys competed Monday, but results were not available at press time. As of Monday morning, their record is 4-6 in league and 8-9 overall.
Their next game is at 7:15 p.m. this Thursday against Sedro-Woolley. It’s their last home game this year.
If qualified, district play starts Thursday, Feb. 13.
Anacortes 69, Blaine 57
Grayson Eaton scored 21 points as the Seahawks snagged the Northwest Conference win on the road Tuesday, Jan. 28.
“Grayson had a good scoring game and probably blocked five shots. In the last few games he’s been assertive inside and out,” Seahawks coach Brett Senff said. “I like the way the kids played with passion and desire.”
Gaige Berow added 10 points for the Seahawks.
Burlington-Edison 56, Anacortes 41
The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team held off a hard-charging Anacortes squad Thursday in Northwest Conference play Thursday, Jan. 30.
Wyatt Walker scored 14 points, Jackson Reisner scored 12 and Logan Wright hit a few key shots down the stretch as the Tigers beat Anacortes 56-41.
Kaeden Flynn scored 11 points for Anacortes, and Michael Aggergaard scored 10 points.
“The effort was right there … we were playing against one of the better teams in the state, for sure,” Senff said. “They want it this year. They move the ball well, shoot well and play good defense. We’re definitely stepping in the right direction.”
Girls basketball
Anacortes won one and lost one last week. The girls played their last home game of the season Monday, but results were not available at press time. Their record as of Monday morning was 4-7 in league and 6-12 overall.
Their final regular season game is at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Sedro-Woolley.
If qualified, district competition starts Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Anacortes 59, Blaine 26
The Anacortes girls’ basketball team more than doubled up the Blaine Borderites at home Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Seahawks won the Northwest Conference game 59-26, led by the 25 points of Katrina Hudson.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points for the Seahawks (4-6 conference, 6-11 overall).
“We really played well in terms of moving the ball,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We were really able to execute. Hudson, she hit five 3s and was really shooting in rhythm and people were looking for her.”
Burlington-Edison 76, Anacortes 49
The Burlington-Edison girls’ basketball team proved too tough Friday, Jan. 31, for Anacortes as the Tigers downed the Seahawks in a Northwest Conference matchup.
Burlington-Edison hit nine 3-pointers on its way to beating Anacortes 76-49.
Camryn Kerr scored 16 points to lead Anacortes, which led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.
“We did a better job handling pressure and their press-break initially. They’re relentless and well-coached, and they played hard,” Dunham said.
Boys swim
The undefeated boys swim and dive team will compete in the “B” Championships at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The district competition is Feb. 14-15 at Fidalgo Pool.
Anacortes 136, Sehome 45
Ryan Horr and Jacob Erickson won two individual events each as the Seahawks rolled Thursday, Jan. 30.
Horr won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 52.25 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 59.29.
Erickson won the 100 freestyle (50.94) and 50 freestyle (23.73).
Anacortes coach Leslie Mix said freshman Peter Foote also performed well, turning in a state qualifying time in the 200 freestyle with his second-place finish (1:52.85).
Wrestling
The wrestling team ended its regular season with a record of 1-5 in league and 1-7 overall. Sub-regionals start at 6 p.m. Friday at Sedro-Woolley High School, and regionals start Feb. 15.
They competed against Oak Harbor on Friday, Jan. 31, but results were not available at press time.
Sehome, Meridian at Anacortes
Kaden Jacobson won twice at 152 pounds and Seahawks coach Michael Lomsdalen said he liked what he saw from first-year wrestlers Erik Guzman, Hayden Baumgaertner and Robert McCarroll at a dual meet Wednesday, Jan. 29.
“I’m proud of how they wrestled,” he said.
