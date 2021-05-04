Baseball
The Anacortes High School baseball team won two and lost one last week to end at a record of 7-4 as of Monday.
Tuesday game results were not available at press time.
Up next, they play at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6,at Meridian, and then host Ferndale at 5 p.m. Friday in their final game of the year.
Anacortes 2,
Blaine 1
Logan Hilyer’s pitching gem and a well-timed comeback made sure the Anacortes High School baseball team earned a narrow win Monday, April 26, against Blaine.
Hilyer gave up four hits, two walks and no earned runs as the Seahawks beat the Borderites 2-1.
The Seahawks trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Hilyer led off with a double. He was bunted to third by Nik Bates, and Hayden Long followed with a game-tying single.
Lucca Dumas, who had walked after Hilyer’s double, scored the game-winning run on an error.
Anacortes 4,
Bellingham 0
Kevin McClellan narrowly missed out on a no-hitter earlier this season.
When he got a chance at one Tuesday, April 27, the Seahawks standout grabbed it.
McClellan threw a nine-strikeout, 81-pitch no-hitter. He carried a no-hitter in the seventh earlier this year against Nooksack Valley before giving up his only hit of that game, a single.
Joe Cutter had two singles Tuesday.
Sehome 9,
Anacortes 1
The Seahawks had a three-game win streak snapped Thursday, April 29.
Track and field
The Anacortes High School girls’ track and field team won the title Friday, April 30, at the five-school Tiger Relays.
The Seahawks scored 146 points to beat runner-up Burlington-Edison (130).
In posting the team win, the Seahawks had wins from Jessica Frydenlund (1,600; 5 minutes, 34.48 seconds), Brigid Mack (discus; 108 feet, 1 inch) and Kaela Stevens (pole vault; 7-9).
They also won the distance medley and throwers relays.
Girls tennis
The girls tennis team picked up a win last week. For their final match of the year, they host Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. today.
Anacortes 6,
Burlington-Edison 1
The Seahawks swept the singles matches in a match moved to their home courts because of rain.
Sydney Long won 6-4, 6-4, Quin Coble won 6-1, 7-5, Joey Keltner won 6-0, 6-1 and Sarah Weisz won 6-0, 6-3.
The doubles team of Erin Kennedy and Chloe Erikson won for the Seahawks, as did Kendyl Flynn and Kaya Fountain.
Girls golf
Reagan Smith led Anacortes with a 55 at a Northwest Conference meet-up at Sudden Valley Tuesday, April 27. The team earned seventh place.
The team played in its final match Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Boys golf
Anacortes golfer Brendan Hodgson tied for third in the seven-team match with a personal best 78 during a Northwest Conference matchup Tuesday, April 27, at Lake Padden.
He wasn’t the only Seahawk to notch a personal best; Bruce Gaddie shot an 87 and Coleman Goss added a 93.
“(I’m) excited to see these young players continue to improve, and it helps when led by the example of my only senior Brendan. It was really fun to watch him play today,” Seahawks coach Chris McKnight said.
Monday results were not available at press time. Up next, they close out the season with a match at 3 p.m. Thursday in Burlington.
Boys soccer
The Anacortes boys soccer team picked up a win last week to land at a record of 3-4 as of Sunday. Monday results were not available at press time.
Up next, in its final two games of the season, the team will host Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. today and then play at 7 p.m. Friday at Squalicum.
Anacortes 4,
Nooksack 0
It took a half for the Seahawks to get their footing on a challenging Nooksack field, but they eventually got the ball in the net Thursday, April 29.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but, coach Darren Bell got his team firing on all cylinders in the second half as Aiden Santos scored a pair of goals, and Aiden Pinson and Noah Hunter scored a goal apiece.
“Those goals sealed a good second-half performance,” Bell said.
Softball
The softball team lost three times last week to end up at a record of 4-7 as of Sunday. The team played Monday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, the team closes out the season with a game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sehome and then a match at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Squalicum Storm 11, Anacortes 6
Squalicum 8, Anacortes 1
The Storm proved to be a bit more than the Seahawks could handle in a doubleheader Thursday, April 29.
Lynden 3,
Anacortes 0
The Lions proved tough at home to drop the Seahawks Saturday, May 1.
