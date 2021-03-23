In a season of many wins, the Anacortes girls soccer team said a couple of games stand out … their two tie games.
The girls ended their season last week with a record of 7-2-2.
“This was our best record ever,” senior Cadence Lamphiear said.
Their record included several shutouts.
A tie against Lynden Christian early on in the season was a feat, but the 1-1 tie against Squalicum last week, in the girls’ last game of the short season, stands out as the ultimate highlight, senior Ava Kephart said.
“We played really hard,” she said.
Coach Gretchen Hanson agreed.
”Their best game was their last game,” she said.
The goal was scored by Erin Kennedy off of a Camryn Kerr assist.
Another highlight was a game early on against Mount Vernon. The girls were trailing, but came back and won. That victory helped lead to several more wins and made the girls see their true potential, Hanson said.
“From that point on, they continued to progress and grow every single game,” she said.
The girls continued to get better, played hard, scored big and left it all on the field, Hanson said.
Their motto this year was “Love. Grow. Serve. Compete.”
With no post-season to work toward in this pandemic year, the girls are just dedicating themselves to growth, to coming together as a team and to being the best players and people they can be, Hanson said.
“They have been striving to reach those goals and have really focused on what is important to them,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls.”
Senior Abby Schnabel said the team was just happy to play.
“We really played our hardest,” Lamphiear said.
Eight team members are graduating this year. Most have been playing together since they were kids.
Some strong competitors are coming back next year, though, including Kerr, who was recently named a WIAA athlete of the week and is the team’s top scorer.
Other returners are (on defense) Ally Cutter, Sammy Dziminowicz (an all-conference defender), Fai Puengpoh and Morgan Beard; (midfield) Alyssa Digweed, Kennedy; forward Emma Foley; and goalkeeper Claire Schnabel (an all-conference goalie).
Freshman midfield starter Abbey Plageman is moving away.
