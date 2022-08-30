The Anacortes High School girls soccer team has nine returning seniors this year, a group of players that have played together for years, according to Head Coach Gretchen Hanson.
The Anacortes High School girls soccer team has nine returning seniors this year, a group of players that have played together for years, according to Head Coach Gretchen Hanson.
“They have worked hard to create a positive team culture and strive to represent our motto: Love. Grow. Serve. Compete,” Hanson wrote in an email. “They chose a word to represent their season this year and the word is family. Very appropriate for this group of players.”
One senior is Camryn Kerr, who is back after a season-ending injury last year and who was a leading scorer in previous years. Morgan Berard, Gessica Oliver and Ashlee Long are on defense; Claire Schnable is a first-team goalkeeper; Erin Kennedy and Madison Wakefield are central midfielders and Brooklyn Brichta is a forward attacker. Emma Foley, an attacking midfielder and striker, is No. 1 for the team with assists and the second leading goal scorer, Hanson said.
All those seniors return from a team that made it to the second round of the district tournament last year, before losing to Sehome in a shootout and Cedarcrest in overtime.
In addition to the seniors, there are a handful of sophomores and juniors and four incoming freshmen, Hanson said.
“I look forward to watching them grow as varsity high school ballers and become leaders on and off the field,” she said in her email.
The teams, from varsity to C Team have more players than ever and are looking ready for the season, she said.
“We have a mix of young and new players on varsity,” Hanson said. “But together they look very strong at this point in the season. Their soccer IQ and drive is above any other team I have coached at AHS. That bodes well for the upcoming season.”
Incorporation of new players is key to finding success this year, she said.
“Their potential is strong,” she wrote in her email. “The league has been realigned this year and our strength of schedule is more competitive than ever. The league will have more ties and losses amongst the top teams. Each game will be a battle, but the growth will be immeasurable.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.