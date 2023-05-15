The Anacortes High School boys soccer season came down to eight rounds of a shootout.
The Northwest 2A District Tournament game between Burlington-Edison and Anacortes saw the teams battle through regulation as well as a pair of golden-goal overtimes without a score May 9.
The Tigers eventually put the ball into the back of the net in the eighth round of the shootout, securing a 1-0 victory.
Even though it was a tough way to go out, the game was one of the best of the season, with a high energy and both teams giving it their all on the field, junior and team captain Cooper Barton said.
"It was a good time, with such huge stakes," he said.
Anacortes finished the season 5-9-4.
"I was really pleased with the season," Coach Brian Nelson said in an email. "I don’t believe our record or score lines were indicated of the level of play or growth that the boys demonstrated."
This year has been a success, he said.
"I'm so incredibly proud of our boys on so many levels," he wrote. "As coaches, we try and engrain the mentality in our guys that 'Success is not an outcome. Success is a standard.' During our last match against Burlington and over the course of the season, they demonstrated that and in my book, they succeeded. I felt like we finished the season playing our best soccer. The guys demonstrated incredible effort, intensity, composure and discipline."
They also showed what it means to be a "soccer family," he said.
Barton said that while the record may not have been great, there was a huge emphasis on building a family this season.
"It was probably the most fun season I've had playing," he said. "Everyone was really close together. Even after the losses, we would come together and have a good time."
The coaching staff contributed to that atmosphere, he said.
Last year, 12 seniors graduated and two other starters left before the new season started. That meant starting this year basically building a new team "from the ground up," Nelson said.
"The process didn’t always happen as quickly as I would have preferred, but our boys were competitive and close in every single match with the exception of one," he said in his email. "Additionally, they improved in every match, and by the end of the season, I felt like we were playing at a very high level."
Even when the team lost, it led for a majority of many of the games, he said. The team just needs to work on execution.
During the season, the team tied a very strong Sehome team 1-1 and beat Sedro-Woolley to make it to the district tournament, both of which were highlights of the year, Nelson wrote.
Barton said that tie with Sehome really served as a turning point for the team.
In addition to working on team building, the team focused on its press this year, Barton said. That means really go after the opposing team and capitalizing on any of their mistakes to make sure the team can move the ball, Barton said. It also comes down to combination plays.
Those groundwork skills allow the team to work together to succeed, he said.
That's the best part about soccer, he said. Players have to trust in their teammates to be where they are supposed to be. If one person isn't in the right place, it doesn't work.
"This year was spent laying the groundwork for things we expect to be doing in years to come, especially with regard to our ability to high press opponents and our off the ball movement," Nelson said. "We came a long way in these areas, but we still have a significant amount of improvement to make. I’m excited to see how we develop in these areas next season. Also, as a whole, our team needed to mature. There was a lot of growth that took place this year, and so next year, I hope to see a higher level of discipline and composure with most of our guys."
This year, seven seniors will graduate from the team, but next year should be an exciting one, Nelson wrote.
"We’re going to be fast and play with a lot of energy," he said. "It should be fun to coach and entertaining to watch."
