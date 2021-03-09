The Anacortes High School Seahawks Athletic Booster Association is hoping to fill the stands at Seahawk Stadium and in the gym, even though attendance is limited during the pandemic.
The association is hosting a fundraiser that involves sponsoring signs to be placed in the stands, which will fill the seats with Seahawk purple even though not every seat can be filled.
The 16-inch-by-32-inch signs will be used for the sport of the sponsor’s choice.
Each sign is $25.
For an order sign and payment information, email anacortessaba20@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.