Former AHS swimmer earns coaching spot at Alabama

Former Anacortes High School swimmer Rebecca (Sturdy) Westfall is taking on a leadership position at the University of Alabama.

Westfall graduated in 2003 from AHS and was an All-American at Texas A&M.

She served as assistant swimming coach at Indiana State from 2016-17 and spent two years as a coach at Pittsburgh. Now, she is an assistant swimming and diving staff assistant coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

