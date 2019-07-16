Former AHS swimmer earns coaching spot at Alabama
Former Anacortes High School swimmer Rebecca (Sturdy) Westfall is taking on a leadership position at the University of Alabama.
Westfall graduated in 2003 from AHS and was an All-American at Texas A&M.
She served as assistant swimming coach at Indiana State from 2016-17 and spent two years as a coach at Pittsburgh. Now, she is an assistant swimming and diving staff assistant coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
