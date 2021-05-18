Kephart signs with Texas college
Anacortes goalkeeper Ava Kephart has committed to play for St. Edward’s College in Austin, Texas.
She’ll join the Division II Hilltoppers, who joined the Lone Star Conference in 2019.
Volleyball players commit to colleges
Two Anacortes volleyball stars will take their skills to college.
Alyssa Kiser has committed to George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon; fellow Seahawks standout Joey Keltner has committed to Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.
Kiser is part of a nine-player recruiting class for Division III George Fox that also includes players from Pullman and Olympia.
Keltner, who will become the fifth sibling to play college sports, is headed to a private Christian school outside of Boston that plays Division III mainly in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
