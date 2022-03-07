Jesse Keltner is enjoying a solid junior season for the Montana State University-Northern men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 junior forward from Anacortes High School is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game and is shooting 59% (106 of 180) from the field.
He is second in shooting percentage and third in rebounding in the Frontier Conference.
Keltner scored a season-high 20 points Jan. 6 against Rocky Mountain.
Jan. 10, he was named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
That week, his team won two Frontier Conference road games. Keltner averaged 17.5 pounds and nine rebounds per game. He was 13 of 20 from the field and 9 of 14 from the freethrow line.
Moore sets record in swimming
Anacortes grad Emmett Moore set a record in his junior season for the Seattle University men’s swim team.
Moore clocked in at 50.32 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly on Jan. 28, breaking a 10-year-old pool record at Whitworth University in Spokane.
The 2018 and 2019 Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Swimmer of the Year was also part of the second-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:26.46) against California Baptist on Oct. 21 and helped the Redhawks win the 200 medley relay (1:34.99) against Southwestern Oregon Community College on Feb. 5.
